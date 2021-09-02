Pick of the Plots: Thursday 2nd September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 2.

Back in Walford Phil is unimpressed when he sees the new Arches sign. He confronts Ben but they’re interrupted by Shirley who wants Phil to hand himself in for what he did to Ian. Later, Sharon spots a dishevelled Shirley who pleads with her to go to the police…

Meanwhile, after a night of searching for Tina, Mick is happy to see Frankie return from a trip. Zack tries to decline Nancy’s offer to go into business but Nancy is persuasive and tells the rest of the family her plans with Zack but Mick is determined to put a stop to it.

Later, Linda offers to talk some sense into Sharon to get her to go to the police. Mick tells Zack to stay away from Nancy but as Zack reminds Mick that they’re both lying to her, Mick loses his tempe.

Elsewhere, Isaac is determined to get his job back but Sheree lies that the school wants to leave it for a while. Patrick suggests that maybe Trinidad is the best place for Isaac, and he wants to come with them to Sheree’s pleasure.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Ethan is still privately worried that he might have HIV following his one-night stand with Eddy, particularly when Eddy gives him the news that his result came back positive.

Meanwhile, Charity starts to suspect Matty and Ryan are up to something and can’t help but interfere.

Elsewhere, Cain gives Nate food for thought.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Tony finally comes clean to Diane, Nancy and Mandy about The Hutch’s financial situation. Mandy is furious, but with Cindy so heartbroken about Luke’s problems, arguing seems trivial. Over their last meal in The Hutch, the friends share memories.

Meanwhile, Luke’s impulsiveness is getting out of hand as he plans a ‘world tour’ honeymoon for after the wedding, so Zara asks Cindy to talk to a specialist. Later, Luke reveals a romantic gesture for Cindy, and she is forced to put on a brave face.

Elsewhere, there’s tension between Verity and Shaq since their almost-kiss. Shaq cools things with Theresa and tells her there’s someone else. She soon begins to suspect it’s Verity.

Later, a shock confession rocks the Maalik family.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm