A Bump ahead for the Beeb

Australian comedy-drama acquired by the BBC.

The old corporation has dug into its dwindling funds and acquired Australian comedy-drama Bump, a ten-episode series about an ambitious teenage girl who has a surprise baby and the complications that arise for two families.

“Bump is a funny, quirky, keenly observed dramedy that takes a fresh and frank look at embracing the unexpected. Viewers will really enjoy getting to know Oly and her loving but complicated relationships with family and friends.” – Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition

Overachieving Year 11 student Olympia (‘Oly’) Chalmers-Davis (Nathalie Morris), who knows exactly where she is going and has an ambitious 10-year plan, finds her life irrevocably changed when she collapses in agony and is stunned to discover she is in labour and the father is not her boyfriend.

The half-hour episodes are set in and around an inner-city high school and following the main characters home, Bump explores unplanned motherhood and the sudden onset of adulthood, unwelcome new relatives, and unintended consequences coupled with differing expectations of family obligations and dynamics.

The cast also features Claudia Karvan as Angie Chalmers, Angus Sampson as Dom Chalmers, Carlos Sanson Jr as Santiago Hernandez, Safia Arain as Reema, Ioane Saula as Vince, Peter Thurnwald as Lachie, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez as Matias Henandez and Paula Garcia as his wife, Rosa.

Bump will air on BBC One and iPlayer.