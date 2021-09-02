Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs’ Mass part of Sky Cinema’s 2022 offering

Sky today announces its release of Sky Original film Mass.

Starring Emmy Award winner Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton and Tony Award winner Reed Birney Mass, a Sky Original, will release in cinemas and on Sky Cinema in 2022 across the UK & Ireland.

Produced by Fran Kranz in his first writer-director debut, Mass has already received international critical acclaim following its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year

“I could not be more excited or proud to be working with Sky on the release of Mass in the UK and Ireland. While it’s a small and intimate film it grapples with large and urgent themes. The leading actors give four unforgettable performances of such emotional scale, and it all comes together in one very formidable experience. More than anything, I am honoured to share their work with the world.” – Fran Kranz, writer, director and producer



Set predominantly on one set, this visually unique film looks at two sets of parents (Birney and Dowd, Isaacs and Plimpton), who years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. In Fran Kranz’s writing and directing debut, he thoughtfully examines their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance by coming face-to-face with the ones who have been left behind.

The film will be available on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW via the Sky Cinema Membership. Sky Cinema is the home of Sky Original films, with brand new films launching every month alongside a range of the latest cinema releases and on demand library.