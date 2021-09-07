Bluey: The Album gets UK release

Award-winning global TV phenomenon Bluey releases chart-topping soundtrack on CD and vinyl.

Bluey: The Album will be released in the UK and globally on 1 October, having already scored number one hits in Australia and the US. The album will be available to stream and download worldwide for the first time from 1 October and will be released on CD and blue vinyl in the UK and the Americas, with a new vinyl release in Australia.

It debuted at #1 in the Australian ARIA chart – the first children’s album ever to take the top spot. It hit #1 in the U.S. Billboard Kids Album Chart based on streaming and a limited-edition vinyl release for Record Store Day in Australia sold out. Bluey: The Album features 17 tracks, all original compositions from series one of the smash-hit family animation. Highlights include music from fan-favourite episodes including Keepy Uppy, Here Come the Grannies!, Pool and The Creek.

The music for the series is instantly recognisable to parents everywhere. Composer Joff Bush incorporates classical themes throughout the soundtrack and tracks on the album also move between ska and folk. All compositions have been reworked into full tracks for the album including I Know a Place (The Creek Song) which features vocals from Helena Czajka and Jazz D’Arcy on the album version.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and the show is fast becoming a global hit. In Australia, Bluey was the #1 children’s programme on metro broadcast television in 2020 and is the #1 series ever on ABC iview with over 480 million views across series one and two since its launch.

In the UK, it was the most viewed show on CBeebies in June and is also available on Disney+. In the U.S., across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q2 2021, the show was the #1 most watched TV series with kids ages 2-5.

The series follows Bluey, a six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures.

Track listing Vynil

Side A

Bluey Theme Tune (Instrument Parade) Keepy Uppy Here Come the Grannies! A Message from the Fairies (John Ryan’s Polka) Taxi The Claw (Pachelbel’s Canon) Pool Who Likes to Dance? Bluey Theme Tune (Extended)

Side B

The Weekend Wagon Ride Camping Fruit Bat The Creek (Intro) Creek is Beautiful! I Know a Place (The Creek Song) Bluey Theme Tune

Track Listing CD

Bluey Theme Tune (Instrument Parade) Keepy Uppy Here Come the Grannies! A Message from the Fairies (John Ryan’s Polka) Taxi The Claw (Pachelbel’s Canon) Pool Who Likes to Dance? Bluey Theme Tune (Extended) The Weekend Wagon Ride Camping Fruit Bat The Creek (Intro) Creek is Beautiful! I Know a Place (The Creek Song) Bluey Theme Tune

More Information: Vinyl or CD and Digital