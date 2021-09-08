Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 8th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 8.

Seeing Russ was willing to blackmail Wendy to rip off his grandson, Victoria is disgusted with him. As she makes to call the police, Russ reaches into his coat and pulls out the gun.

After taking Vic and Wendy’s phones, Russ secures the door to The Hide. The women are terrified to be held hostage.

Meanwhile, Kim is dumbfounded to discover that Jamie is back living under her roof after worming his way back in with Gabby.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Although Peri wakes up alone, Timmy is keeping her company via the CCTV. When he goes to Trish’s place to fix her DVDs, he can’t help but talk about Peri.

At the same time, Peri wallows on the sofa and Ste gives her some advice to fix things with Juliet Later, Peri drops her phone and Timmy is there to pick it up. He eavesdrops on Peri and discovers that she gave away his hamper.

Back at the house, Peri and Juliet make up whilst Timmy watches on the cameras, and Peri hopes that ‘Jeff’ will leave her alone, but will he?

Meanwhile, shocked by the latest developments, Shaq spends a night away from the Maaliks, unsure where to turn and determined to find out the full truth.

Elsewhere, Goldie gives Martine an idea for Walter’s birthday party. Later, Prince shows up, but why is he back?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al battles with two of his least favourite people as he tries to assist a new student whose accommodation seems to be exacerbating her asthma.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm