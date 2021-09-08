Prince Philip Royal Family tribute to air on BBC One

Royal Family to pay tribute to His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh.

For the first time on television, more than a dozen members of the Royal Family will offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay a historic tribute to the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

All the children of the Queen and the Duke – even those currently causing controversies such as Andrew and Charles – along with adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history.

Originally conceived to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke’s death in April. The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the Duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.

There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer. With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best.

It’ll be a nice distraction from sex abuse alligations and cash for gongs questions, won’t it? – TV Critic Vivian Summers

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.