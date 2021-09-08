Preethi Mavahalli to lead Sky Drama department

Preethi Mavahalli to lead in-house Drama team.



Sky Studios has today announced that Preethi Mavahalli has been appointed to the role of Creative Director, Drama, with a remit to develop and produce a slate of original drama from Sky Studios in the UK.

“I have been watching Sky Original drama go from strength to strength in recent years, constantly raising the bar with ambitious and ground-breaking series. With the launch of Sky Studios, and its unrivalled ambitions and ability to partner with talent, the bar has been set even higher and I could not pass up the opportunity to lead in-house drama. I can’t wait to get started.” – Preethi Mavahalli

Having developed and Executive Produced a range of critically acclaimed and award-winning series including The Serpent, Noughts + Crosses, and The War of the Worlds, Mavahalli will lead Sky Studios’ UK in-house drama team to create new Sky Originals for Sky’s European markets.

Currently, Director of Drama at indie, Mammoth Screen, producers of Poldark, Victoria and Endeavour, Mavahalli has developed and overseen a range of other hit series which includes McDonald & Dodds and Next of Kin for ITV, as well as The City & the City and NW for BBC Two. Prior to joining Mammoth in 2011, she worked at Film4 and Film London.

Sky Studios is developing a range of in-house projects across Europe, with production already underway on The Rising for Sky UK and Blocco 181 for Sky Italia. Both series are set to air next year.

In this newly created role, Mavahalli will report to Chief Content Officer Jane Millichip, and is set to join Sky Studios in January 2022. Mavahalli’s team will include Executive Producers Kara Manley, Victoria Wharton, Serena Thompson and Beverly Brooker, and she will work alongside Director of Commissioning for Drama, Gabriel Silver.