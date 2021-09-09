Lincoln Entrepreneurs Aim to Tackle Baldness in Men

Two Lincoln entrepreneurs have produced a new solution to help tackle hair loss in men.

“We’re really excited to be able to finally announce the launch of Unthin and bring the product to market. We’ve been working hard with our friends at Certified Health to create something truly life-changing for millions of men in the UK.” – Peter Watson, CEO of Featured Group

Unthin is the latest brand to be born from Certified Health, part of Featured Group, which was co-founded by Lincoln entrepreneurs Peter Watson and Bradley McKenny. Unthin’s Treatment Spray combines two of the most popular treatments on the hair loss market into a simple, twice-daily topical spray that is proven to reverse the effects of Male Pattern Baldness (MPB), the company states.

More than 30% of men experience some form of hair loss before they reach the age of 30 and more than 80% experience hair loss in their lifetime. MPB is by far the most common cause of hair loss in men, and there are over 6.5 million men in the UK who experience it. Tests carried out so far with the solution show that using the spray twice a day over 6 months, 90% of subjects taking part have regrown their hair.

“We saw that many men were struggling with the negativity that losing their hair can have and wanted to do something about it. Unthin exists because we thought we could do a better job at reversing hair loss than many of the competitors out there.” – Matthew Lewis, Medical Director at Certified Health

Previously, men had often had to choose between using Minoxidil, a topical liquid solution, and Finasteride, an oral pill formerly prescribed to treat prostate enlargement before its hair regrowth qualities were identified. Unthin combines Finasteride into the topical spray, bringing all the regrowth benefits while minimising the potential side effects. Users can expect to see their hairline stop receding within three months, hair will begin to thicken by six months.

“The Unthin Treatment Spray combines proven medicines to create what we believe is the ideal hair loss solution. The solution is fully approved by regulators and prescribed by our own in-house pharmacists after a short online consultation. Men shouldn’t have to choose between having thicker hair or having side effects, and we want it to be as easy as possible to get your hair back. “We also recognise that not everyone wants their neighbours to know that they’re looking to do something about their hair loss, so we discreetly package the Treatment Spray so that only you know what’s coming through the letterbox. Unthin can help men get their hairline and their confidence back, and we can’t wait to see the results in the months to come.” – Matthew Lewis, Medical Director at Certified Health

Unthin’s Treatment Spray will cost £20 for the first month and then £40 per month after that, as part of a monthly subscription model. Those interested can also use the purchase code ‘Growth40’ for a free first month.

To find out more, www.unthin.co.uk