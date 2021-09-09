New primetime quiz show for Ant and Dec

ITV announce Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, a new primetime quiz show with the world’s first ever limitless jackpot.

“We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.” – Ant McPartlin

Created by Hello Dolly, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will be a Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios co-production, presented by ITV darlings McPartlin and Donnelly. It features the world’s first-ever limitless jackpot and a money ladder that never… ever… ends. Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash.

Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all. Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived. Coming soon to ITV and ITV Hub, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will air on Saturday nights in five primetime, hour-long shows.

“It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often! But we’ve hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.” – Declan Donnelly

The ground breaking gameshow with an endless money ladder is set to air on ITV and ITV Hub next year.