National Television Awards: The 2021 Winners

The winners of the NTA’s 2021 have been announced.

Broadcast live from The O2 London after a longer than usual 20-month wait the star-studded ceremony was overseen by new NTA host Joel Dommett. The evening opened with a musical extravaganza from HRVY and friends. The mid-show interlude was brought to viewers by JLS.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award was won by ITV’s I’m A Celebrity while returning drama was bestowed upon BBC One’s Line of Duty. The best challenge show was picked up by Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Mollie Gallagher picked up the gong for Serial Drama Performance for her role as Nina in Coronation Street, the best newcomer was won by Jude Riordan as Sam in the show while Corrie itself was bestowed the honour of Serial Drama of the Year. Best Comedy went to the BBC’s Afterlife with Ricky Gervais collecting the award. Channel 4’s It’s a Sin won best new drama while ITV’s Beat The Chasers won best quiz show.

The best factual show was won by Gogglebox for Channel 4, best-authoured documentary was won by Kate Garraway for her ITV special looking at how Covid had ravished her husband and special recognition went to Line of Duty. The best drama performance went to David Tennant for his role in Des.

Now the unsurprising gongs, as expected BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing once again took best talent show, the best daytime series was won by ITV’s This Morning and Ant and Dec picked up best presenter gong for the 456th time.

AWARD LIST

AWARD CITATION READER WINNER BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD PIXIE LOTT & DANNY JONES I’m a Celebrity NATIONAL MOMENTS SIR TREVOR MCDONALD NO WINNER – CELEBRATION OF BEST TV MOMENTS OF PAST 20 MONTHS RETURNING DRAMA DAME SARAH STOREY & JASON KENNY CBE Line of Duty CHALLENGE SHOW MAYA JAMA Great British Bake Off SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE CHARLIE BROOKS Mollie Gallagher COMEDY KATHERINE RYAN & TOM ALLEN Afterlife NEW DRAMA BEAR GRYLLS It’s a Sin QUIZ GAME SHOW CLIVE MYRIE Beat the Chasers FACTUAL ALEX SCOTT TBC Googlebox NEWCOMER KAZ & LIBERTY, MILLY COURT & LIAM REARDON Jude Riordan AUTHORED DOC DAVINA MCCALL Kate Garraway SPECIAL REC JOEL DOMMETT Line of Duty DAYTIME VERNON KAY This Morning TV PRESENTER FRED & ANDREA SIRIEX Ant & Dec DRAMA PERFORMANCE MICHAEL SHEEN David Tennant TALENT MARTIN KEMP & LADY LESHURR Strictly SERIAL DRAMA DAME JOAN COLLINS Coronation Street

Catch up with the National Television Awards on the ITV Hub.