Broadcasting ITV

National Television Awards: The 2021 Winners

September 9, 2021
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
No Comments
The winners of the NTA’s 2021 have been announced.

Broadcast live from The O2 London after a longer than usual 20-month wait the star-studded ceremony was overseen by new NTA host Joel Dommett. The evening opened with a musical extravaganza from HRVY and friends. The mid-show interlude was brought to viewers by JLS.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award was won by ITV’s I’m A Celebrity while returning drama was bestowed upon BBC One’s Line of Duty. The best challenge show was picked up by Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Mollie Gallagher picked up the gong for Serial Drama Performance for her role as Nina in Coronation Street, the best newcomer was won by Jude Riordan as Sam in the show while Corrie itself was bestowed the honour of Serial Drama of the Year. Best Comedy went to the BBC’s Afterlife with Ricky Gervais collecting the award. Channel 4’s It’s a Sin won best new drama while ITV’s Beat The Chasers won best quiz show.

The best factual show was won by Gogglebox for Channel 4, best-authoured documentary was won by Kate Garraway for her ITV special looking at how Covid had ravished her husband and special recognition went to Line of Duty. The best drama performance went to David Tennant for his role in Des.

Now the unsurprising gongs, as expected BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing once again took best talent show, the best daytime series was won by ITV’s This Morning and Ant and Dec picked up best presenter gong for the 456th time.

AWARD LIST

AWARD

CITATION READER

WINNER

BRUCE FORSYTH

ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

PIXIE LOTT & DANNY JONES

I’m a Celebrity

NATIONAL MOMENTS

SIR TREVOR MCDONALD

NO WINNER – CELEBRATION OF BEST TV MOMENTS OF PAST 20 MONTHS

RETURNING DRAMA

DAME SARAH STOREY & JASON KENNY CBE

Line of Duty

CHALLENGE SHOW

MAYA JAMA

Great British Bake Off

SERIAL DRAMA

PERFORMANCE

CHARLIE BROOKS

Mollie Gallagher

COMEDY

KATHERINE RYAN & TOM ALLEN

Afterlife

NEW DRAMA

BEAR GRYLLS

It’s a Sin

QUIZ GAME SHOW

CLIVE MYRIE

Beat the Chasers

FACTUAL

ALEX SCOTT TBC

Googlebox

NEWCOMER

KAZ & LIBERTY, MILLY COURT & LIAM REARDON

Jude Riordan

AUTHORED DOC

DAVINA MCCALL

Kate Garraway

SPECIAL REC

JOEL DOMMETT

Line of Duty

DAYTIME

VERNON KAY

This Morning

TV PRESENTER

FRED & ANDREA SIRIEX

Ant & Dec

DRAMA

PERFORMANCE

MICHAEL SHEEN

David Tennant

TALENT

MARTIN KEMP & LADY LESHURR

Strictly

SERIAL DRAMA

DAME JOAN COLLINS

Coronation Street

Catch up with the National Television Awards on the ITV Hub.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Studios

Miso Film Sweden appoints Max Hallén as Managing Director

September 9, 2021
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting ITV

New primetime quiz show for Ant and Dec

September 9, 2021
James Ryder
Broadcasting UKTV

Sister Boniface Mysteries for UKTV’s Drama

September 9, 2021
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Other Channels

Together TV’s Diverse Film Fund aims to celebrate Black British lives today

September 9, 2021
Mike Watkins