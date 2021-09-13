Prince Andrew should serve a prison sentence says Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s father Sky Roberts appeared on Good Morning Britain today and revealed he wants to see Prince Andrew jailed.

Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was 17 years old. Prince Andrew has categorically denied having any sexual contact with Virginia.

Richard Madeley asked Sky if Virginia would want a settlement or to see Prince Andrew go to court and Sky said:

“I think she needs to do both. She needs to hold him accountable for all he’s done. I’m very proud of my daughter stepping up and putting this civil suit against him.”

Richard explained one of Prince Andrew’s lines of defence was to open up a private agreement Virginia reached with the royal’s late friend and convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia agreed to reach a settlement and not go after Epstein or some members of his circle that she had alleged had assaulted her sexually. Prince Andrew’s lawyers have asked to see these papers and Richard asked Sky if Prince Andrew is mentioned in the document.

“I don’t know if that was in there or not. Whether he goes to court or sees the judge, he should be held accountable. People get settlements for lots of different reasons – you can fall and get a settlement, you can spill coffee on yourself and get a settlement. My daughter was sexually abused by Prince Andrew, so I think that’s even more important – I think she wants both, a settlement and to see him served.” “I would like to see him go to prison for at least a little while. He needs to know what it’s like to be held accountable for his actions. My daughter just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Prince Andrew was friends with a known paedophile. He’s been to his ranches, New York – there’s pictures of them together everywhere. As far as documents with them together, I have no idea, but he needs to be held accountable. These are not the times of William Wallace where royals can do whatever they want. The times have changed. Prince Andrew thinks it’s still those times – that he can do whatever he wants.”

When asked about whether he had any idea Epstein was a threat to his daughter when he’d drop his daughter at Epstein’s house, Sky revealed:

“No, I had no idea. I met Jeffrey Epstein when she first started working for him, but it was supposed to be massage therapy. I thought, ‘That might be a good job to learn.’ When I met him, he was just in jeans in front of his mansion and just seemed like a regular guy. I had no idea what was going on. As a father, if I had any idea of what was going on, I would have stopped it.”

Susanna Reid commented it must be a ‘huge regret’ to him to have taken Virginia to the mansion that day and Sky said: “It’s a huge regret to me. I love my daughter, she’s the apple of my eye. I love her so much and to see her go through that, it hurts me a lot. But I’m glad she’s strong now… I hope everything falls her way.”

