Hollyoaks tease autumn of drama with latest trailer

Hollyoaks today launched, at 5pm, their autumn trailer.

The Channel 4 soap has in store for viewers ‘new beginnings, dangerous love and a shocking incident’ this autumn, and a new promo clip has been released to whet viewers’ appetites.

Highlights from the montage of yet to air material, which you can see below, include:

• BRODY HUDSON DIES IN HORROR CRASH THAT LEAVES THE VILLAGE DEVASTATED – BUT WHO IS BEHIND THE WHEEL…

Summer (Rhiannon Clements) isn’t finished yet as she returns with an even bigger vengeance for Brody (Adam Woodward) and Sienna (Anna Passey).

The trailer teases the pair being held at gunpoint by Summer but later, Sienna manages to overpower her. Just as it seems like there is a happy ending for Brody and Sienna, a shocking hit and run kills Brody, and a heartbroken Sienna tells the police who was behind the wheel…

• BAD BOY WARREN IS BACK

Bad boy Warren (Jamie Lomas) is back and goes up against Felix (Richard Blackwood) after he finds out that he was behind Walter’s attack. In the new promo, we see Warren threaten to add to his kill count.

• DESPERATE MERCEDES MCQUEEN IS FORCED TO SELL THE DOG IN THE POND

It’s all change for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) as she hands The Dog over to Fergus (Robert Beck) to pay off Sylver (David Tag)’s loan and leaves the village for sunnier surroundings. How will the rest of the family deal with their new landlord and does Fergus have more sinister plans for the McQueens…

• TONY IS THE NEW MANAGER OF THE DOG IN THE POND.

Things have been hard for Tony (Nick Pickard) and it seems that they might be getting worse before they get better as the trailer teases him letting go of The Hutch. However, as the new owner of The Dog, Fergus has to appoint a manager and Tony might just be perfect for the job…

• A NEW ROMANCE FOR SID SUMNER

So far, Sid (Billy Price) has been unlucky in love but that might be changing as the promo teases a new face in the village and she seems to have taken a shining to him…

• MARTINE PREPARES FOR HER SURGERY WHILST FELIX IS TAKING RISKS BEHIND THE SCENES

Martine (Kelle Bryan) struggles to stay strong as she prepares for her surgery but luckily, Felix is back by her side. Behind the scenes though, he might be taking a few risks too many as the trailer hints at a request for Joel (Rory Douglas Speed) and a meeting with PC Franks…

• MISBAH REVEALS THE IDENTITY OF SHAQ’S DAD

It seems the weight on Misbah (Harvey Virdi)’s shoulders has finally gotten too much as she reveals to Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) that Shaq (Omar Malik)’s father is closer than any of them could’ve guessed but it doesn’t seem Yazz is going to keep this information to herself…

It is hinted that Misbah tries to explain to Shaq her reasons for keeping his dad’s identity a secret, but will this deter Shaq from wanting to know him or just make him want to even more?

• UNDERAGE SEX LEAVES NANCY IN A PANIC

Things seem to be getting more serious between childhood sweethearts, Charlie (Charlie Dean) and Ella (Erin Palmer), but as the pair grow closer, Nancy (Jessica Fox) fears it could lead to underage sex.

• OLIVIA STARTS WEDDING PLANNING

Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Olivia (Emily Burnett) are stronger than ever but she’s still struggling to fit in with the McQueens. The trailer hints at some wedding planning but her differences with her future mother-in-law might make being a happy family extremely difficult.

• TIMMY ATTACKS JULIET

Timmy (Sam Tutty)’s infatuation with Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) has gone on for some time and now, he’s ready to step up his game. The trailer teases him attacking Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) but will Peri end up getting hurt too along the way?

• MICKEY STARKE IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Finally, actor Mickey Starke – famous for his long-running role of Thomas ‘Sinbad’ Sweeney in Brookside – will be making a second cameo in the show following his popular appearance earlier this year.

Hollyoaks, weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4. First look on E4 at 7 pm.