Great British Bake Off’s Most Successful Winner…

Revealed: GBBO Most & Least Successful Winners.
Series 6 winner Nadiya Hussain is the most successful with an overall score of 100, she has released 18 books and has over 800,000 Instagram followers while series 1 winner Edd Kimber is in second place, with an overall score of 57.5. Last year’s winner, Peter Sawkins comes 5th with an overall score of 28.1 and in last place is Sophie Faldo, with an overall score of just 7.
PayDayLoansNet has looked at the 11 Great British Bake Off winners and used metrics such as Instagram following, earnings and number of books to create an index and give them an overall success score. They gave a weighting to each metric and indexed the data to rank them from most to least successful winner.
Most Successful Bake Off Winners
|
Bake off series
|
Winner
|
Instagram following
|
Instagram earnings (£)
|
Books
|
Overall Score
|
6
|
Nadiya Hussain
|
816000
|
1,763.73
|
18
|
100.0
|
1
|
Edd Kimber
|
387000
|
1,391.82
|
7
|
57.5
|
9
|
Rahul Mandal
|
332000
|
1,203.38
|
0
|
39.5
|
7
|
Candice Brown
|
262000
|
945.32
|
3
|
36.1
|
11
|
Peter Sawkins
|
222000
|
806.06
|
1
|
28.1
|
10
|
David Atherton
|
144000
|
527.11
|
4
|
23.9
|
3
|
John Whaite
|
109000
|
396.2
|
5
|
21.3
|
5
|
Nancy Birtwhistle
|
152000
|
550.68
|
1
|
19.7
|
4
|
Frances Quinn
|
77200
|
369.45
|
1
|
12.9
|
2
|
Joanne Wheatley
|
27000
|
161.97
|
2
|
8.0
|
8
|
Sophie Faldo
|
39600
|
244.49
|
0
|
7.0
Series 6 winner Nadiya Hussain is the most successful with an overall score of 100, she has released 18 cookery and childrens books and has over 800,000 Instagram followers. She also earns a staggering £1,763.73 per Instagram post.
The first ever GBBO winner was Edd Kimber in 2010; since the show Edd has released 7 books and can make up to £1,391.82 on Instagram per post due to his 387k following.
2012 series 3 winner John Whaite also found success ; he has released 5 cookery books and is a contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. With 109k followers and an overall score of 21.3, John can earn £396 per post.
Last year’s winner, Peter Sawkins has already released a book titled ‘Peter Bakes’ since winning the show. He has gained 222k followers and can also make £806 per post on Instagram.
The full data can be found here.