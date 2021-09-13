Great British Bake Off’s Most Successful Winner…

Revealed: GBBO Most & Least Successful Winners.

Series 6 winner Nadiya Hussain is the most successful with an overall score of 100, she has released 18 books and has over 800,000 Instagram followers while series 1 winner Edd Kimber is in second place, with an overall score of 57.5. Last year’s winner, Peter Sawkins comes 5th with an overall score of 28.1 and in last place is Sophie Faldo, with an overall score of just 7.

PayDayLoansNet has looked at the 11 Great British Bake Off winners and used metrics such as Instagram following, earnings and number of books to create an index and give them an overall success score. They gave a weighting to each metric and indexed the data to rank them from most to least successful winner.

Most Successful Bake Off Winners

Bake off series Winner Instagram following Instagram earnings (£) Books Overall Score 6 Nadiya Hussain 816000 1,763.73 18 100.0 1 Edd Kimber 387000 1,391.82 7 57.5 9 Rahul Mandal 332000 1,203.38 0 39.5 7 Candice Brown 262000 945.32 3 36.1 11 Peter Sawkins 222000 806.06 1 28.1 10 David Atherton 144000 527.11 4 23.9 3 John Whaite 109000 396.2 5 21.3 5 Nancy Birtwhistle 152000 550.68 1 19.7 4 Frances Quinn 77200 369.45 1 12.9 2 Joanne Wheatley 27000 161.97 2 8.0 8 Sophie Faldo 39600 244.49 0 7.0

Series 6 winner Nadiya Hussain is the most successful with an overall score of 100, she has released 18 cookery and childrens books and has over 800,000 Instagram followers. She also earns a staggering £1,763.73 per Instagram post.

The first ever GBBO winner was Edd Kimber in 2010; since the show Edd has released 7 books and can make up to £1,391.82 on Instagram per post due to his 387k following.

2012 series 3 winner John Whaite also found success ; he has released 5 cookery books and is a contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. With 109k followers and an overall score of 21.3, John can earn £396 per post.

Last year’s winner, Peter Sawkins has already released a book titled ‘Peter Bakes’ since winning the show. He has gained 222k followers and can also make £806 per post on Instagram.

