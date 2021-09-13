Andrew Neil departs GB News

The departure comes after weeks of press speculation Neil wasn’t happy with the output of the news channel.

Andrew Neil has this evening confirmed his departure from GB News in a press statement, while also appearing in his new role as ‘contributor’ to the channel on the Nigel Farrage Show.

In the statement GB News note, ‘Chairman and presenter Andrew Neil has stepped down from his roles as the Channel’s Chairman and host of his prime-time show.’ They continue, ‘He will continue to contribute to GB News as a regular guest commentator on the channel’s various programmes.’ Finally noting ‘The board of GB News accepted his resignation and thanked him for his contribution over the past year.’

“I’m sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back. “I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences underserved by existing news broadcasters” – Andrew Neil

For a year up to the launch of GB News Andrew Neil oversaw the station’s startup, and initially hosted The Andrew Neil Show weeknights at 8 pm. However, after two weeks on air, Neil took his ‘summer break’. The programme however has continued to be branded with his name despite his absence.

“Andrew is, without doubt, one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country. GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well” – GB News spokesperson

GB News opened with former BBC personality, and going even further back Sky News’, Andrew Neil on June 13th. He promised rather than ‘rolling news’ the channel would instead ‘discuss issues’ that, according to him, the BBC, ITN and Sky shy away from. The network would air 18-hours of live programming that would ‘concentrate on the stories that matter to you and that others are neglecting’ while it also would ‘encourage debate and conversation to include voices you don’t often hear on other news broadcasts’.

Since the launch night, several schedule changes have taken place and a number of on-screen personalities have changed slots, or been dropped entirely as it attempts to find ‘what works’.