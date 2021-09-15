BBC becomes home of ‘arts awards’ events

BBC Arts is set to share all the news of four major arts awards this autumn: Art Fund Museum Of The Year, The Turner Prize, the Royal Institute Of British Architect’s (RIBA) Stirling Prize and The Booker Prize.

“I’m delighted that the BBC will once again be bringing these major arts awards to audiences this year. Although Covid means ceremonies have had to adapt, we are wholly committed to working with the Booker Prize, Art Fund (Museum Of The Year), Turner Prize and RIBA (Stirling Prize) teams to share these celebrations of excellence in the arts using the breadth of the BBC’s platforms.” – Patrick Holland, Director of Factual, Arts & Classical Music at the BBC

Starting in September with Art Fund Museum Of The Year and continuing through until The Turner Prize in December, the Beeb will offer audiences the chance to watch or listen to the ceremonies live as they are simulcast on the BBC News Channel Radio 4’s Front Row and BBC iPlayer, alongside additional short films on each of the nominees for all four prizes which will be available on BBC digital platforms.

21 September The Art Fund Museum Of The Year 2021 winner will be announced at the Science Museum. This year’s nominees are Centre for Contemporary Art Derry-Londonderry, Experience Barnsley, Firstsite in Colchester, Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds and Timespan in Helmsdale, Sutherland.

14 October The RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced from Coventry Cathedral on 14 October, as part of the UK City of Culture 2021 celebration. The shortlist will be announced on 16 September.

3 November The winner of The Booker Prize will be announced at the Radio Theatre in BBC Broadcasting House, London. The shortlist of six books will be announced on 14 September.

1 December The Turner Prize will be presented at Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry, as part of the city’s UK City of Culture 2021 celebrations. This year’s nominees are Array Collective, Black Obsidian Sound System, Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, and Project Art Works.