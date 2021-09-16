Pick of the Plots: Thursday 16th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 16.

Martin secretly visits Stacey in prison. He admits that he has messed up and explains what is going on with Ruby. Stacey orders Martin to sort Ruby out – if he doesn’t, she will kill her.

Meanwhile, Jean’s solicitor pushes for answers on who put her in touch with the drug dealer, as it could help her case. Later on, Jean tells them she’s ready to reveal who it was.

Elsewhere, Tiffany gives Sonia an ultimatum – her or Dotty. Tiffany and Dotty come to blows at a boxercise class.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

April opens up to Rhona. Soon a confrontation develops as Cathy tries to run away from Rhona. Brenda steps in as Rhona grabs Cathy to stop her from running away again, before Rhona elbows Brenda off, catching her in the face.

When Brenda goes to grab Rhona again, she shoves her and Brenda falls roughly to the floor. All are left shocked after the incident.

Meanwhile, Moira insists to Chas that Matty is entitled to compensation for his injuries, which will leave him unable to work. Later, Chas receives an offer.

Elsewhere, Kim is chuffed, having bought herself a race horse called ‘Medicinal Brandy’.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

As reunited Brody and Sienna get the green light to return home, things go wrong as Summer confronts Sienna with a gun. Sienna is held at gunpoint on a cliff edge as Brody pleads for her life to be spared, and emotions are high when he offers Summer a proposition.

In tense scenes, Brody goes to extreme lengths to protect Sienna, and Summer goes back on her word, with life-threatening consequences.

Meanwhile, Fergus tells Warren that their business is on the verge of collapse, but offers a solution which is far from above board. Later, Fergus has a proposition for Trish.

Elsewhere, Becky is frustrated to hear that Diane has had her baby vaccinated again.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Emma decides to get everyone together to teach them a lesson in diversity, while Ruhma is somewhat taken aback by discussion of her background.

Meanwhile, Jimmi has to deal with a very sensitive subject when it turns out a family have deeply hidden issues that need discussing.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm