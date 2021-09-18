Christmas comes to Great! Movies channel this week

Great! Movies, formerly the Sony Movie Channel, is opening its doors to Santa in September…

GREAT! movies christmas is set to be the home of early festive viewing for 2021 with the seasonal service launching on screens from Thursday 23rd September. The all-new, free-to-air GREAT! movies christmas pop-up channel will be bursting with feel-good festive films, ranging from Christmas classics, new premieres and wonderfully indulgent treats.

Guaranteed to keep everyone in the holiday spirit from Thursday 23rd September 2021 to Tuesday 4th January 2022, the channel will launch across Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat temporarily replacing GREAT! movies classic.

All day, every day, there’s a line-up of Yuletide delights including exclusive channel premieres such as A Christmas Melody, starring Mariah Carey, Just In Time For Christmas featuring Christopher Lloyd, On Strike For Christmas, The Christmas Sitters, Beaus of Holly, family comedy Call Me Claus with Whoopi Goldberg, A Husband for Christmas, and Crazy for Christmas.

There will also be, Great! tell us, themed strands such as Christmas Presents and Christmas Comedy Capers. Narrative Entertainment’s annual pop-up channel GREAT! movies christmas channel is part of Narrative Entertainment’s free-to-air TV entertainment network GREAT! which consists of GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action, GREAT! movies classic and GREAT! tv.

The GREAT! channels celebrate the best of movies and TV and make them accessible to everyone enabling friends, families, and communities to come together in great company and connect through a shared love and enjoyment of great content. All the channels are available on Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.” – Great! statement

From 23rd September 2021 to 4th January 2022 GREAT! movies classic re-brands to GREAT! movies christmas; Freeview 51, Sky 319, Virgin 424, Freesat 303.