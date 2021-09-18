BBC One launch Strictly Come Dancing for 2021

The doors to the Beeb ballroom open once more this evening.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman tonight will launch Strictly Come Dancing 2021. Dusting off their paddles will be returning judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, alongside the newest addition to the panel, Strictly longest-serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

On the night, 15 brand new celebrities will be paired with their professional partners before taking to the floor for the first time in a huge group number. There are two incredible routines from the Strictly professionals, one of which will introduce viewers to the programme’s four brand new dancers. Also, the show welcomes back reigning champion Bill Bailey and there will be a spectacular music performance from Anne Marie.

Earlier this month Strictly Come Dancing revealed their professional dancers for 2021 as being Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Cameron Lombard, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One, 7.45 pm