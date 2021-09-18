Strictly pairs its pros with the stars for 2021

Strictly Come Dancing has burst back onto BBC One this evening.

The Beeb ballroom is open for another series of Strictly Come Dancing as the show returned to BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight with the nation’s favourite dance show once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday night.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, viewers saw the 15 brand new celebrities paired with their professional partners before taking to the floor for the first time in a huge group number.

The pairings this year see Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, AJ Odudu with Kai Widdrington, Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer, John Whaite with Johannes Radebe, Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

Also, Katie McGlynn is paired with Gorka Marquez, Nina Wadia and Neil Jones, Rhys Stephenson with Nancy Xu, Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec, Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin, Tom Fletcher with Amy Dowden and Ugo Monye joins Oti Mabuse.

Dusting off their paddles were returning judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, alongside the newest addition to the panel, Strictly’s longest-serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The launch show also featured two incredible routines from the Strictly professionals, the return of reigning champion Bill Bailey and the show also brought viewers a spectacular music performance from Anne Marie.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next weekend, with the first live show on Saturday 25th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.