Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds on Wheels drives onto Quest

The programme makes its debut later this month.

All over the country, an army of ordinary people are turning everyday vehicles into extraordinary campervans; converting cars, vans, buses and trucks into awesome getaway homes and holiday pads on wheels to explore the great outdoors. Now, Jimmy Doherty wants in on the action and to join this great getaway, by building his own dream camper. A timely challenge with so many enjoying UK staycations this year!

This brand new eight-part series follows everyday people converting everything from double-decker busses to ex-army fire engines into awesome homes from home, ready to hit the road and explore the world in comfort.

Jimmy is joined by friend and engineer Jimmy de Ville (Goblin Works Garage) – on hand to share his expert knowledge for the build.

Each show will also see the two Jimmys head out on an action packed road-trip together, with illuminating build ideas and a chance to see some truly incredible landscapes as they drive some of the best, and most extraordinary, completed campers around some of the UK’s most glorious and often little known locations.

Jimmy Doherty’s DreamBuilds on Wheels premieres on Quest on 28th September and will be available to stream on discovery+.