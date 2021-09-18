Paul O’Grady, Lincoln and Snow Patrol are tonights telly highlights

Weekend Telly Today choices for Saturday, September 18th…

Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up

Paul O’Grady has returned to Saturday nights with a brand-new comedy entertainment show, asking much-loved celebrities to pit themselves against each other, to find out what the great British public really thinks of them.

The glittering studio-based series will be bursting with celebrity revelations, as four showbiz guests from the worlds of TV, film, sport and music join Paul each week. Throughout the show, the famous faces are asked to literally line up in order of best to worst or most to least, in response to a variety of questions, scenarios and dilemmas presented to them by Paul.

This week, in the second episode of the series, joining Paul O’Grady on his Saturday Night Line Up are Amanda Holden, David Haye, Johnny Vegas and Aston Merrygold. But just how well do they know what Great Britain thinks of them? Who is the cleverest, the richest or the most embarrassing? All will be revealed.

ITV, STV, UTV at 9.35pm

Britain’s Most Historic Towns

Professor Alice Roberts explores key periods in British history through the stories of individual towns and cities.

In the first episode of this latest series, Alice gets to grips with life in medieval England in Lincoln. She visits the magnificent cathedral that was once the tallest building in the world and re-lives the battle at Lincoln Castle. Always keen to immerse herself in the period, Alice gets hands-on experience with a period crossbow and checks out the clothing and accessories that allowed people to climb the social ladder and fill the void left by the devastating plague of 1348.

Keen to tell rarely told stories, Alice investigates The Charter of the Forest, a document considered by many historians to have had a greater impact on the lives of ordinary people than the more celebrated Magna Carta. And the treatment of medieval Lincoln’s Jewish community is a reminder that bigotry and intolerance have been with us for centuries. Aerial archaeologist Ben Robinson uses drone technology to look at the geographical features that shaped the city’s development.

Channel 4, 7.35pm

The Isle of Wight Festival 2021

The party continues as Sky Arts brings more coverage from the Isle of Wight Festival.

Snow Patrol and David Guetta headline the main stage on Saturday while Kaiser Chiefs and Example perform under the Big Top. Then Sky close the festival on Sunday with Duran Duran and The Script, with Razorlight and Maisie Peters also appearing.

Sky Arts, 7pm