The Taskmaster is back on his throne

Best on the Box for Thursday, September 23rd.

Taskmaster Greg Davies and his loyal lickspittle, Little Alex Horne, return to host the 12th series of the BAFTA-winning comedy game show.

The five brave souls desperate to display Greg’s regal golden head on their mantelpiece this time are: Alan Davies, Desiree Burch, Guz Khan, Morgana Robinson and Victoria Coren Mitchell. This captivating quintet will attempt numerous seemingly pointless tasks that test their ingenuity, dexterity and calmness under extreme pressure.

Whoever does best at slathering stuff on space hoppers, hurling household appliances and digging through doggy bags will become the 12th Taskmaster champion and, more importantly, the apple of the Taskmaster’s eye.

In the opening episode, Greg and Alex welcome the five fresh competitors desperate to lay their sticky mitts on Greg’s coveted golden head-trophy with tasks featuring creepers, catapults and one (fake) cactus.