Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, September 27.

Scarlett is alarmed to find Zack in the living room after he spent the night with Janine, leaving Kat fuming. Janine talks with Billy – she needs to overhaul her life to get Scarlett back. Later, Janine spies an opportunity when she finds Frankie struggling to cope at The Vic. She helps Frankie out and Frankie agrees to give her a trial shift.

Meanwhile, Harvey tries to convince Dana to break up with Bobby, but she refuses to listen. Harvey’s frustration grows when he finds a letter amongst Dana’s things about her deferring university. Harvey confronts Dana but she stands by her decision. Harvey calls on Bobby for help but when a reluctant Bobby broaches the subject with Dana, it backfires horribly.

Elsewhere, Whitney is grateful when Gray poses as her manager and successfully pleads her case to Jen. Gray convinces Whitney to give them a go but to take it slow.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Daniel is summoned to a meeting after David reports him to the school for assaulting Max. He apologises for grabbing Max’s jacket but refuses to withdraw his accusation about the stolen wallet. David declares Daniel should be sacked and if the school won’t act, he will.

Later, Daniel’s horrified to hear that David has reported him to the police. David confronts Max after Dev tells him that he had a bank card declined in the shop.

Meanwhile, Sabeen asks Imran to join her on a lucrative appeal case but he’s gobsmacked when he sees the defendant’s name – Harvey Gaskell! Imran refuses but Sabeen reminds him what he got up to on the night of Kelly’s verdict and urges him to reconsider.

Elsewhere, Roy encourages Nina to seek an outlet for her creative talents. Aggie admits the truth about Grace to James.

Also, Gail plots a surprise belated birthday meal to lift Audrey’s spirits, and invites Rita.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Chloe is lonely and evasive as she describes her family life to Noah and Sarah. As Chloe bursts into tears, Sarah and Noah are at a loss over how to comfort her, but Noah eventually manages to find the right words.

Meanwhile, Liam’s strange behaviour since starting at Hotten General hasn’t gone unnoticed by Leyla.

Elsewhere, Paddy is feeling uneasy, fearing Kim will reveal the truth about the horse-doping.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Juliet demands answers from Peri after mistakenly believing she is having an affair. She realises that Peri might have a stalker.

At the hospital, Timmy uses his hand as an excuse to see Peri. Juliet accuses him of being the stalker. Later, Timmy tries to cover his tracks, but ends up pushing Juliet down a flight of stairs.

Meanwhile, Prince prepares to tell his mum the truth about moving to New Zealand, but she won’t be quiet long enough to let him finish. He lets her believe that he just wants her to put more effort in with Olivia, so she plans a girls’ weekend away and it’s not long before Olivia blurts out the truth.

Elsewhere, two ex-lovers try to become friends.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Rob and Karen are shocked when Okoro turns up at the house to tell Rob about Harriet’s charge in person. Rob wants to know if this means he can return to work but Okoro says he needs to book in to see the counsellor for his PTSD.

Karen tries to make Rob feel better but he snaps at her, can’t she see that Okoro wants him out of the force completely?!

Meanwhile, Luca tries to mend a worn-out relationship between a mother and her daughter.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm