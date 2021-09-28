Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, September 28.

Lola and Isaac struggle to secure a flat with proof of income due to Isaac’s time off work. Against Isaac’s wishes, Lola tells Patrick and he offers to be their guarantor.

Meanwhile, Gray supports Whitney at a rehearsal at Ruby’s. It’s awkward when Chelsea appears behind the bar. Jen offers Whitney an opportunity on a cruise ship, leaving Gray worried he’ll lose her. Gray takes matters into his own hands.

Elsewhere, Harvey begs Kat for more work to raise some money so Dana can go to university. Dana is touched he’s making the effort but she hasn’t changed her mind about deferring.

Also, Zack invites Martin to move in with him and Sharon. Jean heads off to appear in court on drug charges.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Noah is left red-faced when Chloe hears that he has been calling her his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, when Leyla sees Liam putting flowers into the back of his car, she convinces Priya that they need to follow him.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Timmy visits Juliet in hospital and realises that if she wakes up, she could reveal what he’s done. He contemplates taking drastic measures to get rid of the problem.

Meanwhile, Olivia confides in Prince about feeling as though she’s living in Lily’s shadow, but Prince reassures her that she’s not and that he’s happy with moving to New Zealand. When Goldie overhears, will she start being okay with it too?

Elsewhere, Shaq is on a mission to find out who his dad is and Imran offers to help. They locate Misbah’s roommate but she realises what they’re up to and meets them instead.

Also, Mandy is worried about DJ’s development. Ali makes a move on Mandy, but what are his true motives?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen worries about Rob as he grows increasingly distant from her. At home, Rob is about to book a therapy appointment when Harriet turns up at the front door. She apologises for lying but Rob isn’t having it.

Meanwhile, Karen worries to Emma about Rob’s behaviour and asks her if she ever saw anything at the station between him and Harriet. Emma is reluctant to make the situation worse.

Later, Karen arrives home to hear Harriet in the house discussing her and Rob’s relationship and how it might have been different had the incident in the warehouse never happened.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm