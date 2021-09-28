Luisa Zissman has some Silly Sentiments with greeting card and gift range

Entrepreneur and television personality Luisa Zissman has invested in and teamed up with business owner Vicki Gratton to launch the new go-to destination for greeting cards and gifts, Silly Sentiments.

Silly Sentiments is the online destination for light-hearted, token gifts and is the perfect solution for Secret Santa presents this Christmas.

“I have run businesses throughout my adult life and there’s nothing I love more than building upon a passion of mine, channelling time and energy into it, and watching it grow. I’m yet to find a business more suited to my dry sense of humour too! What’s so special about Silly Sentiments is that Vicki built Filthy Sentiments from the ground up whilst juggling childcare and a job – as a mum and business woman myself, I know we’ll be the dream team!” – Luisa Zissman

With personalisation at the core of their offerings, Silly Sentiments has a unique range of gifts and cards, all with humour at the heart. At Silly Sentiments, everything is designed to provide loved ones with something to smile about whenever they need a pick me up. Wanting to offer something that pulls on the heartstrings through personalisation, but provides a large injection of cheeky humour, their vast array of products cater to light and dark British humour.

With mugs, wall calendars, pens, wrapping paper, gift cards and bumper stickers, Silly Sentiments really does have it all. Luisa is a well known entreprenur and media personality. Best known for her appearance on the ninth series of The Apprentice where she was runner up, Luisa was also a finalist on 2013’s Celebrity Big Brother. Since then, she’s continued to build her business empire and has remained a media favourite with a combined social following of over 1,000,000.

Vicki’s journey into the business world could not be further removed from Luisa’s. With a degree in Criminology, the bulk of her career has been rooted in the prison service. Here, she worked with women, young offenders and men, progressing to become a Skilled Hostage Negotiator. It wasn’t until Vicki, hardened by her experience in the prison service, identified a gap in the market for gifts and cards infused with cheeky humour, Filthy Sentiments was born.

Originally only offering gift cards, Filthy Sentiments grew enough for Vicki to leave her job after one year. It wasn’t until a chance sighting on the internet that the Filthy Sentiments was seen by Luisa, and she immediately became a massive fan. Soon becoming fierce friends, and with an opening for an investment opportunity to grow the e-commerce company, Luisa and Vicki came together to create Silly Sentiments. Since Luisa’s involvement, sales have grown by +60% and revenue is expected to reach +200% growth this Christmas (2021).

“Silly Sentiments has been my new partner in crime since leaving the prison service and I couldn’t be prouder to have caught the attention of Luisa. Since her investment, my vision for where the company could go have superseded my wildest dreams. From sitting in my lounge and bribing friends with free pizza to help me meet order requests, all those years ago to attracting the eyes of multiple investors, what a journey! Watch this space.” – Vicki Gratton

The full Silly Sentiments range is available at sillysentiments.com with prices starting at £2.99