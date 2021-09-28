Suranne Jones’ Vigil released on DVD and digital download

Vigil released on DVD and digital download.

Vigil is the adrenaline-fuelled thriller from the makers of multi-award-winning global hit dramas Bodyguard and Line of Duty. The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on board a Trident submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy as a high-stakes conspiracy threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

Starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Anjli Mohindra, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Connor Swindells, Adam James and Gary Lewis the drama is available to buy on DVD from 4th October and on Digital Download now.

When two seemingly unrelated events – the disappearance of a fish trawler and a death aboard a nuclear submarine – bring the police into direct conflict with the Navy and British security services, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is tasked with heading an investigation both on land and at sea. Thrown into this highly charged situation, the brilliant but fragile Silva finds her authority increasingly weakened by the forces at play around her, all the while navigating her own personal trauma and loss. This timely thriller reveals a shadowy world where tomorrow’s geopolitical struggles are already being played out in the pitch-black waters of the Atlantic.

Written and created by writer Tom Edge.

DVD Specifications: Release Date: 4th October 2021, RRP: £24.99, Rated: 15. Distributed by ITV Studios and available to pre-order from Amazon.