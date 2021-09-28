Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford is in fashion

From ITV2 villa to ISAWITFIRST fashions…

“I am so excited to finally reveal that I am a brand ambassador for ISAWITFIRST! I am such a big fan of the brand and loved wearing their clothes in the villa, so it was a definite YES when they approached me to be one of their ambassadors. Announcing this alongside my first ever collection with them is a dream come true. I worked really hard with the ISAWITFIRST team to create clothes that reflect my own personal style, from comfy lounge pieces to glam going out looks. I just cant wait for it to go online and for everyone to see what I’ve been working on!”- Lucinda Strafford, Love Island Reality Star



After not finding love in the villa, Lucinda has turned her attention to fashion and coupled up with this year’s Love Island fashion partner, ISAWITFIRST as its new brand ambassador. She was regularly seen wearing ISAWITFIRST’s items throughout her time on the show and she launched her first official collection with the brand earlier this month on Thursday 23rd September.

The range consisting of 27 new lines, contains plenty of stunning styles from flirty corset tops, cool bomber jackets and premium silky dresses. It ‘really’ is the perfect collection to take you from AM to PM with prices ranging from £22 – £100, enabling every girl boss the ultimate killer wardrobe.

“After the success of the Love Island partnership, we are thrilled to sign Lucinda as our new brand ambassador. We’ve worked closely together to create a collection that couldn’t be more her, feminine, polished and girly – the ultimate naughty trio. If you’re a girl on-the-go looking to keep things glam all day, everyday then this collection is everything you need and more.” – Leanne Holmes, Director of Buying and Brand at ISAWITFIRST



You can shop Lucinda’s collection on the ISAWITFIRST website.