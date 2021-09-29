Sara Cox is slipping back between the covers

Between The Covers returns to BBC Two.

BBC Arts has announced the initial line-up and the six books chosen for series three of Between The Covers. The six-part series will air on BBC Two and is, the Beeb note, ‘designed to bring the nation together’ by sharing the enjoyment of reading.

Sara Cox returns as host and is joined in each episode by a panel of four famous guests to discuss a newly published book that deserves to be put in the spotlight. The books are a carefully selected mix of genres that include something for everyone. Each guest also brings their own choice of book guaranteed to spark entertaining banter.

The line-up of celebrity panellists keen to share their love of reading includes Emilia Fox, David Harewood, Greg James, Sarah Kendall, Prue Leith, Dane Baptiste, Evanna Lynch, Ben Miller, Rob Rinder, Lou Sanders, Sharleen Spiteri, Iain Stirling and Fleur East.

The six books selected for the series are, Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason (Weidenfeld & Nicolson), The Coward by Jarred McGinnis (Canongate), Still Life by Sarah Winman (Fourth Estate), Ascension by Oliver Harris (Little, Brown), Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Faber & Faber) and Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo (Virago).