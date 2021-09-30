GamesMaster reveals new team for 2021 series

GamesMaster returns to E4 later in 2021.



E4 have confirmed this week the all-new presenting line-up for the series, led by Robert Florence, who will also serve as creative consultant on the show. His co-hosts will be esports and gaming host, Frankie Ward and newcomer Ty Logan.

Florence is a writer, actor and presenter who has written and starred in a range of BBC comedies, including Burnistoun and The Scotts, as well as computer games show, VideoGaiden. He is also one half of the UK’s longest-running online videogame review show, Consolevania.

“I’m hugely honoured that I’ve been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster. I look forward to finding out how much I can get away with.” – Robert Florence

Co-host, Frankie Ward is an established face in esports, known for desk and stage hosting, as well as interviewing players across numerous game titles including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Overwatch, Call of Duty and many more. She is also one of the faces of the PC Gaming Show, an annual showcase of some of PC Gaming’s most exciting new releases and a much-anticipated part of E3’s calendar. As well as presenting a variety of esports broadcasts, Frankie hosts Save Your Game – the Red Bull Gaming Podcast.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them – and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed…” – Co-Host, Frankie Ward

This is Ty Logan’s first broadcast presenting credit, after being named earlier this year as one of E4’s faces of the future. He is an actor, writer and social media content creator who has had roles in major short films such as Exposed, The Essence 2 and The Re-Up 2. Ty is passionate about gaming, representing the casual gamers out there and ready to thrash anyone at FIFA.

The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights. Through virtual battles across a range of games, the competitors will try everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy. But whilst they play, they’ll be watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster. The face of the GamesMaster will be revealed in due course.