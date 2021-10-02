BritBox and ITV Content Delivery celebrate RTS award win

Exclusive BritBox restorations scoop up RTS Yorkshire Awards.

“I know the odds were stacked in our favour in this category, but it’s an absolute honour to have collected this award. The last 18 months have shown the importance of having a digitised, and sometimes restored, archive at your disposal.” – James Macmillan, Business Development Manager at ITV Content Delivery

BritBox content has won a gong. The restoration of The 39 Steps (1935), carried out by ITV Content Delivery – based at the ITV Archive centre in Leeds – has won the prestigious award in Post Production Excellence in Drama and Comedy at the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards.

Painstakingly completed remotely during 2020’s first Covid lockdown, the restoration was a labour of love and the completed work has been available in high definition exclusively to BritBox subscribers since June of last year; an example of the restored footage can be seen here.

A testament to the high standard of work completed by ITV Content Delivery for the streaming service, the runners up in this category of the RTS Yorkshire Awards were all restorations executed by the same team; those completed on Powell and Pressburger’s Ill Met By Moonlight (1957) and Carry On Abroad (1972).

“Restoration is a skillset that will only grow in the coming years, and we’re so pleased to be offering this service from a facility outside of central london. We’re thrilled that people can now view these classics, exclusively on BritBox, in the exact condition the original creators intended when the films were originally released.”

ITV Content Delivery is currently restoring acclaimed war film An Ungentlemanly Act (1992), ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. This will be available exclusively to BritBox UK subscribers from 21st October 2021.