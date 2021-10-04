Aidan Turner stars in ITV drama The Suspect

Turner plays Dr. Joseph O’Loughlin, adapted from the best selling novel by Michael Robotham.

The five-part drama introduces viewers to Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, (Turner), who appears to have a perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side.” – Aidan Turner

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide?

As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise. Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?

“I’m thrilled that The Suspect is being adapted by World Productions which has such an amazing track record of creating quality TV drama. And Aidan Turner is an inspired choice to play the lead character of Joe O’Loughlin. I could not be in safer hands.” – novelist Michael Robotham

The Suspect will be filmed on location in London during the autumn of 2021.