Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 6th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, October 6.

The Gazette is full of Corey scoring a goal in his first match. Nina feels she can’t escape his smug face but she assures Roy that she is focusing on making the most of life.

Kevin reports Abi’s disappearance and is shocked to get a notification of a £5K withdrawal from their joint account. Kevin finds Seb’s dad Tez at The Dog & Gun while looking for Abi, and he breaks the news of Seb’s murder. Tez assures him that he hasn’t seen or heard from Abi.

Meanwhile, with woefully few bookings for the tasting event, Zeedan tries to drum up some interest and teach Debbie a lesson. Later, when the event flops, Zeedan announces he’s arranged for all the uneaten food to be donated to Billy’s soup kitchen.

Elsewhere, Aadi tackles Summer over an act of plagiarism. Jenny tries to push Daisy in the direction of Leo who is working on the Sinkhole at No.8.

Also, Tim is aghast when Sally invites Fergus to their anniversary meal for a parking pow-wow.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Meena smiles to herself as she replaces David’s extra-strength painkillers with paracetamol, pleased to have him just where she wants him.

Meanwhile, Faith is self-medicating with alcohol to cope with the pain of her arthritis.

Elsewhere, Rodney continues his campaign to win Diane back.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Martine plans a family lunch at The Dog, forcing Toby to postpone the psych evaluation for his kidney donation to Walter. DeMarcus struggles to read the room as he makes jokes at Toby’s expense. Later, Toby has his evaluation, whilst DeMarcus gets into trouble at Hollyoaks High.

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Brody’s funeral. Damon’s words seem to be getting to Sienna as she starts to blame herself too, but a pep talk from Warren puts a kick back in her step. Later, fed up of Damon’s attacks, Sienna locks herself in the venue. It’s left to Liberty try to coax her out.

Sienna is shocked to see a text from Summer asking to see her. She is watching over DeMarcus in detention, and an accident occurs after he taunts Sienna.

Elsewhere, Luke puts his foot in his mouth with Becky.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid is annoyed by there being no milk left in the fridge, but Ruhma spots that’s not the real issue. Later, Sid makes a mistake with a minor surgery patient and beats himself up over it, but Daniel tries to get him to see it’s ok.

Meanwhile, Bear asks Karen to work over lunch to prepare for Zara’s presentation to the CCG. They both have to cancel lunch plans. Karen rings Rob and Bear rings Sid. Sid is annoyed. Rob is quite happy to be free and they spot each other in The Icon and reluctantly have no choice but to have a drink together.

It’s awkward at first but they soon get chatting and Rob opens up to Sid about his PTSD, surprising Sid.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm