BBC One to celebrate 25 years of Silent Witness with return of Amanda Burton

It’s the first time Amanda has appeared in the programme for 17 years.

Amanda first appeared in the lead role of pathologist Sam Ryan in 1996, starring in 54 episodes before leaving in 2004, when her character returned home to Northern Ireland to be with her family. The drama follows a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes.

“I am so excited to be returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes – with a difference! Audiences can look forward to plenty of twists and turns as they discover what Sam’s been doing since leaving the Lyell.” – Amanda Burton

Amanda joins fellow cast members Emilia Fox (Nikki Alexander), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Genesis Lynea (Simone Tyler) for six brand new episodes which will mark the 25th Anniversary of the hugely popular prime time BBC One drama.

“It is such a delight and thrill to be working with Amanda. To have Sam Ryan back again at the heart of the show is the greatest way of all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness.” – Emilia Fox

Silent Witness 25th Anniversary series will be broadcast next year, on BBC One. Past series of Silent Witness are available to catch up on BBC iPlayer.