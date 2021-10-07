Pick of the Plots: Thursday 7th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 7.

Dotty invites Sandy for a chat later but Rocky is on edge that she could blow their cover.

Meanwhile, Bernie is still anxious after Mick’s claims and she and Keegan ask Rainie to do a drugs test. Rainie admits that she took a sleeping tablet the night before. Later, Bernie’s suspicions intensify when she sees Rainie and a dishevelled Sandy together.

As Bernie shares her fears with Karen, they are joined by Keegan who says he needs to get away for a while.

Elsewhere, Honey stands her ground with Suki. She threatens to tell people what Suki did to Jags if she doesn’t stop her unreasonable behaviour. Later, Honey tells Billy that she is going to Miami with Janet instead and Jay tells Billy he can move back in while they are away.

Also, Bobby has an idea to help Martin.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Charles has a covert meeting in the woods, but who is the mystery person and why have they rattled him so much?

Meanwhile, Marlon orders Bob to stay away from April. Later, Marlon blames Bob when April turns on him.

Elsewhere, Diane confides in Rodney. Caught up in the moment, tipsy Diane can’t help agreeing when Rodney asks to move in with her.

Also, Tracy attends a postnatal depression group counselling session.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Sienna and Damon hit another bump in the road when Sami reads Brody’s will. Liberty accidentally adds fuel to the fire as she lets slip that Sienna was involved in hurting a child, DeMarcus, at school.

With her teacher certification coming up, DeMarcus’s accident makes Sienna worry about her future. She has full intentions to come clean until she talks to him.

Meanwhile, the Devereaux family want to get to the bottom of DeMarcus’s injury. Celeste accuses Toby of lashing out.

After DeMarcus and Toby patch things up, he reveals to him the real reason behind his injures. Later, Toby reveals the truth to Celeste and Felix after being cornered by them.

Elsewhere, Theresa makes it her mission to get Nana a date.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen lashes out at Luca and Emma witnesses the worrying exchange.

Karen confides in Jimmi but when he broaches the subject with Karen, she bursts into tears. Jimmi’s advice leaves Karen hopeful that she and Rob can get through their rough patch.

Meanwhile, Bear’s mum Makeda arrives at the surgery. She explains that she has closed her café for good and admits that it has been on the cards for a while.

Later, Sid asks his mum to let him have at reviving her business but she remains unconvinced.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm