Pick of the Plots: Friday 8th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, October 8.

Patrick and Denise head off the see their lawyer about the salon. Later, Patrick offers to release equity from his house to get the salon back but Denise won’t allow it.

Meanwhile, Keegan overhears Liam on the phone and tells Tiffany but Liam angrily denies any wrongdoing. At the same time, Rainie does a drug test for Bernie.

Later, Bernie asks Keegan why he is leaving when he’s so worried for Tiffany. Keegan spots Liam coming out of the pawn shop with a wad of notes.

Elsewhere, Jay suggests calling the Minute Mart head office to get even with Suki. Whitney has lost her engagement ring and is blaming Sandy.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Debbie is furious to find Zeedan and Alya selling half price curries from a food van outside the bistro. Later, Zeedan is unnerved to find his father-in-law, Hashim, chatting to Yasmeen in Speed Daal.

Meanwhile, Kevin tracks down Tez and spots him doing a drug deal. As Tez samples the goods, Kevin snaps a photo on his phone.

Kevin threatens to send the photo to Tez’s probation officer if he doesn’t tell him where Abi is. Tez pretends to Kevin that he caught sight of Abi weeks ago but didn’t speak to her.

Elsewhere, there’s a breakthrough with Max; James puts himself forward for management coaching at Weatherfield County.

Also, Leo joins Jenny and Daisy to sample some beer, but it’s clear Daisy isn’t interested in him.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Diane regrets her drunken night with Rodney and wants to tell him he can’t move in, but an injury soon puts her at Rodney’s mercy.

Meanwhile, Bob feels pleased with himself.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Liberty tries to convince Damon to let go of his resentment towards Sienna.

Sienna resorts to old habits by seeking out Warren to take her pain away. Afterwards, she tells him that she’s considering visiting Summer in prison, and he desperately tries to convince her it’s a bad idea.

Meanwhile, decked in jewels, Nana arrives for her date, but how will it go?

Elsewhere, Martine admits to Felix that she’s worried his feelings for her might change after her mastectomy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm