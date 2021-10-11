Coronation Street previews big week of drama in chilling new trailer

Catch a glimpse of next week’s dramatic episodes.

Produced in-house at ITV and featuring the haunting track Me and the Devil by Soap&Skin, the atmospheric preview sets the scene for a week of compelling drama.

Drug Lord Harvey Gaskill (Will Mellor) is seen emerging from the side of an overturned prison van in the pouring rain whilst Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) sports a wolf mask to torment a traumatised Nina (Mollie Gallagher).

Abi (Sally Carman) confronts Corey in the spooky house of horrors before the pair are shown trapped down a drain shaft, whilst an anxious Roy (David Neilson) looks on from above.

With the storm intensifying the ground gives way beneath Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews), while a terrified Leanne (Jane Danson) finds herself face to face with a murderous Harvey.

The trailer ominously concludes with the tagline ‘No one is safe’.

“We set out to make a week of breathless, brilliant drama – and boy, have our outstanding cast, crew, design team and writers delivered! The week is jammed packed with twists and turns, and astonishing visual spectacle. It also has heart, heroism and humour in the most unexpected places.” – Iain MacLeod, Coronation Street producer

Coronation Street’s deadly week of drama begins on October 18th.

Watch the promo below: