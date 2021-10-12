Soaps unite to highlight climate change

The UK serials are joining forces to highlight the issue of climate change and environmental issues.

Casualty, Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Holby City and Hollyoaks have each filmed scenes, or have references, to cover different aspects of climate change and, in a soap first, five of the soaps will also be referencing each other.

“I’m thrilled that our soaps and serial dramas have all come together to help highlight the issue of climate change amongst our millions of viewers. We’re grateful to the teams that made this happen, and hugely look forward to seeing the talent from our own shows popping up in other iconic programmes.” – Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama, BBC Studios

Viewers will see some of Britain’s best loved characters pop up in another soap as they discuss, or see the moments, that have been debated in another show in a bid to raise awareness of climate change.

The landmark event will see a Hollyoaks character pop up in Walford while villagers of the Chester soap will learn about events at Holby City. A social media video featuring two of Emmerdale’s residents will be shown to Coronation Street characters, whilst one of BBC One’s Doctors will appear on the cobbles.

Casualty will also be discussed in The Woolpack, and a social media clip from Weatherfield will be chatted about in The Queen Vic, as the soaps all come together for a special week.

“We know how important climate change and environmental issues are to our youthful audience, and to all soap viewers. It has been great to work together on an engaging way to, hopefully, inspire conversations about issues that are so important.” – Lucy Allan, Hollyoaks Executive Producer

The drama begins on Monday 1 November, the same week as World Leaders meet to discuss the climate crisis at the COP26 conference.

Emmerdale’s Executive Producer, Jane Hudson, originally conceived the idea for this unique initiative and has been co-ordinating with her fellow executives.