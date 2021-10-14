Pick of the Plots: Thursday 14th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 14.

Chelsea is about to confide in Denise, but she decides against it when her mum mistakes her mood for a hangover. Later, Whitney asks Chelsea if she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Phil warns Denise once more of the serious consequences that Kim’s digging could have. Denise overhears Jack and Kim plotting to meet Vince and pleads with her sister to leave the matter be. Kim agrees but swiftly goes against her promise.

Elsewhere, Ash is shocked when a patient snubs her because she isn’t white. Her day doesn’t improve and later, on her way home in Harvey’s cab, Ash is shocked by a comment he makes.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Will comes clean to Kim – he’s nervous about the original base camp site is because that’s where he buried the body. Can she be trusted to keep his secret?

Meanwhile, Andrea suggests she and Charles go on the survival challenge in order to get away from the thought of Kim’s custody battle for Millie.

Elsewhere, Rishi accuses Charles of stealing Manpreet from him.

Also, Diane and Gabby are thrilled when Bernice suggests that she move to Portugal with them. They remind her Gabby’s inclusion has to remain a secret.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Trish gives Fergus the motivation he needs to convince Warren that he doesn’t want to stay in the village, but will his words convince him?

Maxine drops one of the earrings that Warren stole from Walter’s shop without realising and Felix picks it up. Pearl recognises it as being Walter’s late wife Gloria’s.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie and Marnie upset one village resident. Two former lovers call it quits once and for all, but is that what they truly want?

Elsewhere, Tony decides to accept Fergus’s offer on the restaurant and to manage The Dog. Becky continues to plant seeds of doubt in Diane’s head.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al is embarrassed when Ruhma catches him and Starbuck in the middle of a frisky text conversation. To his surprise, she is not uptight about it.

Meanwhile, Luca is challenged by a patient who has locked himself away from the world.

Elsewhere, Makeda’s flirting with Clive makes Bear squirm.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm