This Morning to ‘do Cluedo’ for Halloween

The ITV Daytime show is going classic game for their spooky special.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today revealed the theme of their special Halloween show happening next week on ITV’s This Morning, and it’s based on a board game classic!

With the studio lights dimmed, Phillip said, “Why is there lead piping in the kitchen?” Holly added, “And I don’t know why I haven’t noticed it before but there’s a giant candlestick in the lounge….”

And with a large clap of thunder, Andi Peters appeared and revealed more. He said, “I have an invitation here for the two of you.”

“Dear Mr. Schofield and Ms. Willoughby, I hope your detective skills are in good shape for this year’s Halloween extravaganza. You are cordially invited to take part in the nation’s biggest ever game of Cluedo which will take place on Thursday 28th October. So do you know your lead piping from your spanner? Are you more of a Miss Scarlet or a Professor Plum? We look forward to seeing you in the Billiard room, the Library, the study and promise that this will be a very surprising morning. Signed, The Butler…” “Who is the Butler? Who is going to be anybody?!”

Detective-loving Holly – who has a part in an upcoming episode of Midsomer Murders – revealed her excitement at the theme, saying, “What a brilliant idea! Cluedo is one of my favourite games since being a kid… and it’s my kids’ favourite now, this is genius! The characters! I love a murder mystery…”

Phillip agreed, “And I’m assuming the construction will start soon to drill from this corner of the studio to that corner so that we have the secret passage… we’ve got to be able to do that! I love it.”

After Andi went on to reveal other potential murder weapons such as the dagger and rope, Holly said, “Can we add our NTA into the collection of weapons? Or the Bafta?…” Laughing, Phillip said, “The victim was clubbed to death with a Bafta!”

As Andi vanished in another clap of thunder, Holly smiled, “I can’t wait, I’m already thinking of costumes!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub