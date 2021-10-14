Climate Matters for COP26 with Channel 4

The event is taking place in Glasgow later this year.

Ahead of COP26 this November, Channel 4 has announced ‘Climate Matters’, a collection of programmes offering – the broadcaster notes – ‘a unique, entertaining and sometimes irreverent look at the climate crisis affecting us all.’

Programmes include: Arctic Drift: A Year in the Ice – the story of a ship full of international scientists who stay frozen in the Arctic for the best part of a year studying the impact of climate there.

There is also Celebrity Trash Monsters – celebrities are charged with wearing their household rubbish for a week in a bid to make them more mindful of their lifestyles. How We Forgot To Save the Planet – Comedian Kieran Hodgson explores the history of climate change in Britain and Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant – Joe Lycett investigates a big corporation that is often accused of greenwashing.

All shows will air on Channel 4 and be available able to stream on All 4.