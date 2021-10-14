Broadcasting Channel 4

Climate Matters for COP26 with Channel 4

October 14, 2021
Mike Watkins
No Comments
The event is taking place in Glasgow later this year.

Ahead of COP26 this November, Channel 4 has announced ‘Climate Matters’, a collection of programmes offering – the broadcaster notes – ‘a unique, entertaining and sometimes irreverent look at the climate crisis affecting us all.’

Programmes include:  Arctic Drift: A Year in the Ice – the story of a ship full of international scientists who stay frozen in the Arctic for the best part of a year studying the impact of climate there.

There is also Celebrity Trash Monsters – celebrities are charged with wearing their household rubbish for a week in a bid to make them more mindful of their lifestyles. How We Forgot To Save the Planet – Comedian Kieran Hodgson explores the history of climate change in Britain and Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant – Joe Lycett investigates a big corporation that is often accused of greenwashing.

All shows will air on Channel 4 and be available able to stream on All 4.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting ITV

This Morning to ‘do Cluedo’ for Halloween

October 14, 2021
Shaun Linden
BBC Broadcasting

Robert Webb withdraws from Strictly Come Dancing

October 13, 2021
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Sky

Sky to celebrate Black and diverse British talent with short films

October 13, 2021
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Channel 4

Channel 4 continue to be ‘sorry’ for lack of subtitles, audio description and sign language

October 13, 2021
Doug Lambert