Fun, fiendish and totally frightening Halloween crafts for kids

As we approach the end of the month, spooky season is upon us! To celebrate Halloween this year, LoveCrafts has put together their top favourite themed crafts to do with your kids, ranging from pipe cleaner spiders and lollipop stick Draculas to fold up bats and 3D pumpkins.

Not-so-scary pipe cleaner spiders

Start saving up your toilet roll tubes for a fun crafternoon with the kids! We can’t get enough of these toilet roll pipe cleaner spiders. Complete with googly eyes, these spiders are definitely more cute than they are scary!

Spooky lollipop stick characters

Challenge children to get creative and make their own fun lollipop stick characters for Halloween! Pumpkins, mummies, vampires and monsters – the ghastly possibilities are endless.

Super sweet fluffy ghosts

These lovely little ghosts are far from scary! Raid your bathroom cabinet for cotton wool balls, print off the template and get to work on these fluffy ghouls by Crafted with Bliss.

Ghoulish straw paint ghosts

Children are guaranteed to love making these unique straw blown paint ghosts! It couldn’t be more fun to create a ghostly scene by blowing white paint around the paper with a straw. Finish with googly eyes for added hilarity!

Fun flying paper ghosts

While you’ve got your straws and your black marker out, grab some coffee filters or white tissue paper and make these super spooky floating paper ghosts. This five minute make is sure to keep the kids entertained.

Fold up a brilliant bat

Last-minute Halloween decorations needn’t be a stress! These simple accordion fold paper bats can be made in minutes with fang-tastic results!

3D paper pumpkins

Oh my gourd! This cute 3D paper pumpkin is too easy not to make. The simplest paper Halloween craft is a great option for older children to practice their scissor skills.

Super slime for Halloween

There’s nothing kids love more than slime, and this Halloween version of the popular rainy day make is sure to go down a treat! Complete with kooky mason jar characters, Halloween slime would make a great gift for kids with October birthdays.

Paper plate Halloween crafts

If you’ve been looking for easy Halloween crafts for kids, your search is over! This simple paper plate pumpkin tutorial couldn’t be easier to create. All you need is some paper plates, an orange marker or paint and some black paper. The rest is up to your imagination!

If you’ve got paper plates leftover from making pumpkins; grab some pipe cleaners, paint and googly eyes and make some paper plate spider decorations for Halloween.

Get witchy this Halloween! We love this paper plate witch craft, which has lots of added details, meaning that kids can create their own wicked characters.

Egg box Halloween characters

We’ve made crafts from paper plates and toilet roll tubes, and now it’s time to bring the humble egg carton to life! Stack them, paint them and decorate them to create fun little egg carton Halloween characters.

Pompom makes for Halloween

Kids will love making pompoms, and they lend themselves wonderfully to Halloween crafts! This ghost and bat pompom garland is super easy to make. Hang it in pride of place in your home this Halloween!

The Christmas jumpers come out every December, but what about making a version for Halloween? Creep it real with this fun, pompom embellished Halloween spider sweater!

