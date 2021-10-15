Pick of the Plots: Friday 15th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, October 15.

In The Albert, a tense Kim and Jack wait for Vince to arrive.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Whitney bond but Chelsea is riled up when Gray is mentioned again. Gray tries to withdraw cash from Tina’s bank card but the account has insufficient funds.

Later Gray meets with an old colleague to try and get work, but the colleague makes it clear his old boss Laura has blacklisted him completely leaving Gray in a predicament.

Elsewhere, Billy tries to persuade Jay to let Janine stay with them, but he refuses. Janine eventually manages to win Jay over but he makes it clear it’s a temporary arrangement.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

News of Corey’s transfer to a German club spreads. Nina is furious and when Roy finds a notebook with details of Corey’s training regime, she says she will help find the owner. Nina calls at No.13 to speak to Abi but what has she got to say?

Meanwhile, Toyah finds out from Simon how Imran borrowed his phone in a bid to uncover information on Sharon. She swipes Imran’s phone.

Later, furious Sabeen storms into the solicitors’ office and tells Imran how she’s been accused of misconduct, had all her cases taken off her and made an enemy for life out of Harvey Gaskell. Imran realises his phone is missing and that Toyah must be responsible.

Sabeen visits Harvey and tells him that Leanne’s sister, Toyah, has jeopardised his appeal.

Elsewhere, Aadi is dismayed when Dev invites Asha on what was supposed to be a lads’ holiday. Audrey cracks open the fizz and reveals that she’s paying for Gail’s sinkhole repairs so that Natasha can go ahead and buy the salon.

Also, Johnny overhears Beth slagging him off to Carla.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

David covertly confesses his love to Victoria.

As they walk away, we see that Meena has heard every word of the confession. Meena sets a plan in motion to murder Victoria.

Meanwhile, Kim threatens to exact her revenge after finding out that Andrea has requested a restraining order against her.

Elsewhere, Charity and Mack sign up for the challenge.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The Devereaux family keep the news of Warren’s involvement away from Martine, and Felix assures them that he’ll make him pay. Felix gives Warren an ultimatum – give back Price Slice or he’ll go to the police.

Felix talks to Joel about his false alibi for Warren, but Joel warns Felix that going to the police could lead to more people getting hurt. Later, Felix is shocked when Warren threatens to hurt his family if he tells the police about the Price Slice robbery.

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie and Marnie get an earful over their gossiping.

Elsewhere, Ripley is still ignoring Brooke after their attempt to help the stall. Brooke has an idea to make it up to Ripley.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm