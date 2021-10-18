One in five hospitality staff claim bosses keep all tips for themselves

A report reveals hospitality workers left with losses of up to £7,000 a year or £140 a week.

More than half of hospitality workers in the UK say their bosses lie about tips, according to new research by leading price comparison site money.co.uk. The nationwide study reveals that one in five hospitality workers in the UK claim their bosses keep all tips for themselves.

"Within the next year, restaurant, cafe and pub bosses will be banned from keeping tips left for staff by customers in Britain. Following the change in policy, hospitality staff should in theory be taking home more in tips than ever before

The worrying report follows a government announcement that makes it illegal for restaurant, cafe and pub bosses to withhold tips from hospitality workers, who currently represent around 3.2million employees nationwide, that’s 10% of the entire UK workforce.

Analysis from financial experts at money.co.uk has revealed that waiters and bar staff believe they lose as much as £140 a week as a result of unfair tip distribution by their bosses and managers, which could amount to £7,000 annually. More than half of hospitality workers (55.3%) say they “don’t trust” that their boss or manager is honest about the tips they receive, while around one in five (18.6%) believes their boss takes every penny of the tips they earn.



According to the trade association UKHospitality, the hospitality industry contributes £130 billion to the economy each year, with many workers relying on tips to top up their income. The data finds that the average UK hospitality workplace earns £1,311 a week in tips, with establishments in Scotland (£1,639) earning more than any other UK region, almost double those in the West Midlands (£888), which comes bottom of the pile.

Despite Scottish customers happily parting with their cash, workers north of the border claim they are shortchanged more than those in any other region, losing out on a whopping £172 each week due to their employers.

Customers in Manchester are the worst tippers in the UK, according to the research. Hospitality workers in the city take home an additional average of £137 per week. Meanwhile, those in Brighton on the sunny south coast are the best tippers, with workers there taking home a weekly average of £227 in tips.

"Once you have worked out how much money you have leftover after your expenses, you should think about putting it into a savings account for when you need it. One thing to be aware of is that tips count as income for tax purposes. If your tips are added to your payslip, that's all taken care of as they're taxed in the same way as the rest of your salary. However, if your tips are in cash you might need to fill in a self-assessment tax return to make sure you don't fall foul of the authorities. The good news is that this only kicks in if you're making more than £2,500 a year in cash in hand payments.

There’s also a big difference in tips when it comes to age, with hospitality workers in Gen Z earning the most a week (£211) in tips, which is almost double what baby boomers (£119), who are bottom of the pile, earn in addition to their wage.

