Acorn TV’s November streaming highlights

Roll out the red carpet for the Acorn TV November 2021 regal TV line-up.

Next month sees the return of Queens of Mystery – our favourite three crime-writing aunts and their Detective niece – for the World TV Premiere of Series Two. Another bold, brave and stylish female detective, Phryne Fisher, is back in not only in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Series Three, and her own feature-length Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears and in the UK Premiere Italian crime drama Voiceless we meet Inspector Eva Cantini, another brilliant, direct and strong-willed case-cracker.

There’s more crime, this time with a sci-fi twist, as Acorn TV take another trip to Mystery Road for Series Two of the New Zealand drama. And on a lighter note they have the much loved new All Creatures Great and Small, back for its heart-warming second outing and if it’s a comedy you’re after they have Episodes Series Five, the final series of the award-winning comedy and the Compete Series 1 – 5 is available to stream exclusively, for a bingeworthy treat as the night’s get longer and colder.

Queens of Mystery launches on Monday, 29th November 2021. Two episodes per week follow on subsequent Mondays. Roll out the red-carpet. The Emmy Award-nominated show is back for a second series of the brilliant, bold and thrilling homegrown hit mystery drama. Making its World Premiere exclusively on Acorn TV, this Acorn Original series created by writer Julian Unthank is wickedly offbeat, with bold visuals, quirky characters, and darkly comic murders.

Series two sees the return of British acting favourites Julie Graham (The Bletchley Circle, Shetland, Penance), Siobhan Redmond (Unforgotten, The Replacement, Taggart), and Sarah Woodward (The Pale Horse, Quiz, The Politician’s Husband) as the eponymous queens. Florence Hall (Jonathan Creek) joins the cast as detective niece Matilda, who is ‘helped’ by her mystery-writing aunts who believe their knowledge of crime fiction makes them perfectly qualified to help her solve whodunit-style murders. Now in the swing of things in her hometown of Wildemarsh, Matilda lives happily above her Aunt Jane’s ‘Murder Ink’ bookshop, but it’s not long before the town has a killer in its midst, and as always, Aunts Beth, Cat and Jane are on hand to assist in the investigations.

From Monday, 15th November 2021 One Lake Bridge is back with its second series. The dark and gripping New Zealand crime drama, with a supernatural twist, returns for a second thrilling series. Set against a breathtaking Queenstown backdrop, Series Two follows Māori detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki) who uses his sharp logic alongside his spiritual gift to solve the town’s most horrific crimes.

When Davis saves his boss Stephen Tremaine’s (Joel Tobeck, The Luminaries) life on the infamous One Lane Bridge, he inadvertently triggers a chain of events that uncovers long-buried secrets and claims the life of one of his closest friends. This enthralling five-part series will have you gripped right through to its deadly and disturbing climax.

From Monday, 22nd November 2021 the Channel 5 version of All Creatures Great and Small arrives for series two. The charming and much-loved series, based on the hugely popular novels of James Herriot (aka James Alfred Wight OBE), returns for a second series and follows the warm-hearted world of James (Nicholas Ralph), an animal surgeon who lives and works in a small Yorkshire town alongside the tetchy but kind veterinarian Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West, Darkest Hour).

Three months on from the end of series one, we return to the beautiful Yorkshire dales to follow the trials, tribulations, lives and loves of the locals. After Helen Anderson (Rachael Shenton, Hollyoaks) jilted her intended, Hugh Helton (Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter), at the altar, she, and James can finally address their feelings for each other. But it can be tricky in such a close-knit community where not everyone takes too kindly to Helen’s decision. Prompted by James’ and Helen’s affections, Siegfried, Tristan (Callum Woodhouse, The Durrells) and Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley, Deadwater Fell) also reflect on their places in the world. Meanwhile, a trip back home to Glasgow forces James to choose between duty and love.

Episodes, the complete series 1 to 5 joins Acorn TV from Monday, 1st November. The fifth and final series of the hilarious comedy series created by Friends writers David Crane and partner Jeffrey Klarik, arrives on Acorn TV and the complete box set is now available to binge watch. The Golden Globe-winning and Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated show delves into the lives of British screen-writing couple Sean (Stephen Mangan, Green Wing) and Beverley (Tamsin Greig, Friday Night Dinner) as they transform their acclaimed British sitcom for an American audience, making the move to LA and starring Matt LeBlanc (Friends) as the lead in their new show and a satirical version of himself.

The season concludes the show’s meta narrative in its depiction of how fame can affect an actor. With an exquisite cast to execute lines of dry humour, Episodes is a funny and yet honest depiction of Hollywood’s ruthless idealisation of fame.

Also from November 1st Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is back for a third series. It’s joined on November 22nd by Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears special. The internationally acclaimed, smash-hit detective drama returns for more style and intrigue in 1920s Melbourne with its third and final series. The independent, glamorous and unflappable detective Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis, The Babadook) is back on the case investigating more murder mysteries, but this time we delve into Phryne’s personal life to reveal some surprises, including a family skeleton in the closet as well as more late 1920s sartorial elegance. When her father arrives out of the blue – in trouble and in need of money – it brings to the fore long-buried secrets, challenging everything Phryne knows. But the daring Miss Fisher is as intrepid as ever, taking on gun fights with the mafia, scaling tall buildings for a daring rescue, performing death-defying feats of escapology and battling villains down back alleys.

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears sees the plucky and fearless Phryne Fisher in her own feature-length adventure with a new case that sees her travel from Australia to London and Palestine. When she frees Shirin Abbas, a young Bedouin girl (Izabella Yena) from her unjust imprisonment in Jerusalem, Phryne begins to unravel a decade-old mystery involving priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of Shirin’s forgotten tribe.