VumaTV launches

VumaTV is the streaming service with a vision to unite people across the world, by providing authentically diverse studio-quality content that celebrates culture, ethnicity, gender, and intellect.

“VumaTV was created for inquisitive audiences worldwide who demand authentic and true diversity in every aspect of their lives. Our viewers aren’t just searching for unique stories, they’re also driven by the richness of cultural experiences,” “Working with an experienced partner like Red Bee, we can fully realize our vision and deliver these stories in broadcast quality with an excellent user experience to devices globally for free. The flexibility and scalability of Red Bee’s services, combined with the advertising technology from Nowtilus, is essential for providing our global audiences with content not available on other platforms.” – Alberto Marzan, Founder and CEO, VumaTV

With support from global media services company Red Bee Media and its partner Nowtilus, VumaTV is launching globally, providing broadcast-grade streaming, via subscription and ad-based video-on-demand. The service was created by media entrepreneur and entertainment executive Alberto Marzan. VumaTV is now available globally on VumaTV.com and through major devices and platforms, streaming over 1,200 hours of content, including world-exclusive films, documentaries and shorts from over 50 international production houses.

Using dynamic ad-insertion technology from Nowtilus, VumaTV will provide an advertising experience adapted to viewer preferences.

VumaTV is available from today (October 19th) on VumaTV.com as well as on major devices and platforms. It will include over 1,200 hours of content, with films and documentaries from over 50 production houses. In addition, it will also include a carefully curated set of channels with globally sourced content in French, Spanish and English.

“VumaTV does not only serve a significant purpose in offering an arena for multiple perspectives and viewpoints, but the content also includes stunning productions, and we are looking forward to the growth of this global endeavor,” “With Red Bee’s legacy in top tier broadcast delivery, combined with our comprehensive managed OTT services and the dynamic ad-tech from Nowtilus, we are fully prepared to take VumaTV to the next level.” – Steve Russell, Chief Product Officer, Red Bee.

Red Bee’s comprehensive Managed OTT Services enables brands and content owners to launch a fully-fledged streaming offering, rapidly and easily, no matter the audience or business idea. It supports all content formats, including live, linear, catch-up and on-demand, low latency streaming, as well as a full range of monetization options (such as ad-funded, subscription, pay-per-view and vouchers).

Audience segmentation, personalization and security is done easily through advanced geo blocking functionality and DRM options, as well as Red Bee’s powerful recommendation engine. Many of Red Bee’s other services integrate easily with the platform, including content aggregation, metadata and automatic captioning.