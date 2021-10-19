Birmingham to boast ‘largest’ and ‘smallest’ Primark Stores in the world

Birmingham can boast that it’s home to the world’s largest Primark store but from next week it will have another claim to fame as LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham opens the doors to the world’s smallest Primark.

“We cannot wait to cut the ribbon of the world’s smallest Primark in our attraction’s Miniland. Our Master Model Builder, Michelle has done an amazing job at replicating the famous Birmingham store. Who doesn’t love a trip to the shops?! Now we’re opening a Primark in our Miniland, it means our mini figures can shop till they drop!” “Our new Primark store is just the latest addition to our magnificent MINILAND at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, which celebrates all the iconic Birmingham landmarks in a smaller form. We can’t wait to see our guest’s faces once they see the new addition!” – Amy Langham, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham’s General Manager

The LEGO model, which will be situated within the attraction’s Miniland display, is a replica of the city’s 160,000 square foot Primark, which opened in the city 2019. Set over five floors and offering customers an extensive range of fashion, beauty and homeware, Primark Birmingham is not only the biggest Primark in the world but has also been certified as the world’s largest fashion retail store by the Guinness World Records. However, the iconic city-centre store now has a miniature sibling which is hoping to share the city limelight at the nearby LEGOLAND Discovery Centre.

Built from 2988 Lego bricks, the model features a replica of the store’s interior and exterior, including The Primark Café with Disney, beauty salon and 203 items of clothing along with miniature figures of some of the actual local Primark colleagues. But the detail doesn’t stop there, the build also features 12 mannequins, 4 escalators, 2 tills and even miniature LEGO Birmingham shoppers exiting the store with the brand’s iconic, brown paper bags.

“I’m incredibly proud to manage the world’s largest Primark and serve the wonderful people of Birmingham, so I am delighted to see the world’s smallest open here too. I was a bit worried about running both but thankfully the team at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham have recreated myself and the brilliant Birmingham Primark team in minifigure form so I know the store will be good hands. We put a lot of thought into ensuring we offer our customers amazing fashion at amazing prices and I’m thrilled to see that the LEGOLAND store is no different.” – Paul Chittim, General Manager for Primark Birmingham

