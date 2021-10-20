Bobby Pickett’s Monster Mash tops spooky tracks for Halloween

Research reveals the ultimate top 20 halloween soundtracks – with Monster Mash and Thriller topping the list!
Play Like Mum has used Spotify data to reveal the top 20 most popular Halloween songs. The research revealed that out of 30,000 songs, the world’s favourite song is Bobby Pickett’s Monster Mash, which appeared in 104 playlists.
The 1982 tune Thriller by Micheal Jackson comes in second place on the list while the top twenty ranges from the Ghostbusters theme to the more recent Stranger Things. Some tunes on the list date as far back as the 1950s, but half were released from the 1970s-90s, showing we just can’t get enough of the classics…
Top 10 Halloween songs
|
Rank
|
Song
|
Artist
|
No. of Appearances across playlists
|
Year of Release
|
1
|
Monster Mash
|
Bobby “Boris” Pickett
|
104
|
1962
|
2
|
Thriller
|
Michael Jackson
|
96
|
1982
|
3
|
This Is Halloween
|
The Citizens of Halloween
|
71
|
1993
|
4
|
Ghostbusters
|
Ray Parker Jr.
|
66
|
1984
|
5
|
I Put a Spell On You
|
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
|
61
|
1956
|
6
|
Somebody’s Watching Me
|
Rockwell
|
58
|
1984
|
7
|
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper
|
Blue Öyster Cult
|
55
|
1976
|
7
|
Spooky, Scary Skeletons
|
Andrew Gold
|
55
|
1996
|
9
|
Disturbia
|
Rihanna
|
51
|
2007
|
10
|
Halloween Theme – Main Title
|
John Carpenter
|
49
|
2018
|
10
|
Season of the Witch
|
Donovan
|
49
|
1966