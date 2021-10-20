Lifestyle

Bobby Pickett’s Monster Mash tops spooky tracks for Halloween

October 20, 2021
Liz Charlton
Research reveals the ultimate top 20 halloween soundtracks – with Monster Mash and Thriller topping the list!

Play Like Mum has used Spotify data to reveal the top 20 most popular Halloween songs. The research revealed that out of 30,000 songs, the world’s favourite song is Bobby Pickett’s Monster Mash, which appeared in 104 playlists.

The 1982 tune Thriller by Micheal Jackson comes in second place on the list while the top twenty ranges from the Ghostbusters theme to the more recent Stranger Things. Some tunes on the list date as far back as the 1950s, but half were released from the 1970s-90s, showing we just can’t get enough of the classics…

Top 10 Halloween songs

Rank

Song

Artist

No. of Appearances across playlists

Year of Release

1

Monster Mash

Bobby “Boris” Pickett

104

1962

2

Thriller

Michael Jackson

96

1982

3

This Is Halloween

The Citizens of Halloween

71

1993

4

Ghostbusters

Ray Parker Jr.

66

1984

5

I Put a Spell On You

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

61

1956

6

Somebody’s Watching Me

Rockwell

58

1984

7

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper

Blue Öyster Cult

55

1976

7

Spooky, Scary Skeletons

Andrew Gold

55

1996

9

Disturbia

Rihanna

51

2007

10

Halloween Theme – Main Title

John Carpenter

49

2018

10

Season of the Witch

Donovan

49

1966
You can view the full research here.
