TV Today: From Celeb Ex in the City to Bev Callard and Jordan North via Yorkshire farming

Telly Today choices for October 20th…

EX-DATING

Blind dating is hard enough as it is – so imagine the shock when your ex shows up! Following on from its successful first series, Celebrity Ex in the City is back and giving us front row seats to the latest celebrity dating dramas. Each episode features two single celebrities going on a blind date at a restaurant in the heart of London — only to be interrupted by surprise visits from notorious exes. Expect fireworks, and some well-known exes, in this new eight-part series.

The show includes familiar MTV star Josh Ritchie as well as new faces including Imogen Thomas, Bobby Norris, Jack Fincham, Arabella Chi, Freddie Bentley, Callum Izzard, Deano Bailey, Demi Simms, Tia Kofi and many more.

Just as the stars get comfortable at dinner, the tablet of terror is back to stir things up – celebrities then have the awkward decision, to choose their blind date or Ex for a second date!

CELEB EX IN THE CITY, MTV, 9 pm

EXTRAORDINARY EXTENSIONS

Tinie Tempah presents this epic new series that follows homeowners across the UK as they unleash their inner architect.

With a keen interest in property and design, having built an extensive property portfolio and renovated his own London pad, Tinie follows homeowners as they build beautiful, often radical and ‘out there’ home extensions.

In this first episode, Tinie follows the progress of two life-transforming builds. It’s often assumed that planners want designs that are sympathetic to existing buildings, but both of these extensions illustrate planners going for structures markedly different to the homes they’re attached to. The first extension, costing in excess of £1 million, is by the sea in Hampshire. Owned by primary school teacher Amy and her professional gambler husband Simon, they set out to breathe new life into three derelict buildings with one, uncompromising giant glass structure.

The second extension is in Herefordshire, designed to bring multigenerational living under a bold, angular ski slope roof for retired couple Alan and Lynda, and Alan’s elderly father. Both builds push architectural boundaries and illustrate the lengths homeowners will go to, to create the space they need in their much-loved homes.

EXTRAORDINARY EXTENSIONS , Channel 4, 9 pm

BEV and JORD

Beverley Callard and Jordan North reunite after their successful I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! stint last year and they have a mission… Beverley is renewing her wedding vows with her husband Jon in Spain and has enlisted Jordan to help her plan and organise the special day.

Jordan will join Beverley travelling overland throughout Spain together, immersing themselves in local culture, enjoying everything from flamenco dancing to mud bathing and grape crushing to paella making! They’ll also be picking up all the wedding essentials they need along the way including cake, wines and the all-important dress! Beverley will also be encouraging Jordan to face his long list of fears by taking on some thrill-seeking activities like flyboarding, ziplining and even paragliding. Can he overcome his nerves and build on the confidence he developed in the castle?

The pair will travel through Northern Spain, Madrid, Toledo, Valencia and Benidorm before arriving in Mojacar, Almeria, where Beverley has a home and which, by coincidence, is just minutes from where Jordan’s parents now live. It’s here where the trip will culminate in an emotional renewal ceremony in the Spanish sunshine.

In tonights opening episode the pair head straight to the wine region of La Rioja to find the perfect wine for the wedding renewal.

BEVERLEY AND JORDAN: DESTINATION WEDDING, ITV, 8 pm

BRASSIC

Ashley’s cousin Doolan has been kidnapped and his uncle Francis calls on Vinnie to be the bag drop man in his ransom.

Reluctantly agreeing to do the job, things go wildly awry when the boys are intercepted on route to the drop off and lose the money. With time ticking away, the lads hastily decide to fake the ransom and follow the pickup guy to wherever Doolan is being held.

Chaos ensues and after an unexpected encounter with a giant snake and nifty human-size squirrel on a moped, they get a surprise when they discover the true identity of the kidnapper…

BRASSIC, Sky Max, 10 pm

FARM LIFE

Presenters Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson, in the final episode of the series, celebrate the very best of British farming during the autumn season, from Cannon Hall Farm in south Yorkshire and across the UK.

Are robotic fruit pickers the answer to Britain’s labour shortage? Jules heads to a farm in Kent where a fleet of automated machines works through the night to harvest the latest crop. JB Gill meets two farmers who are fighting back against rural crime, while Helen and Jules are joined by members of the Lancashire Police Rural Crime Team to find out about the new technology being used in the countryside to catch offenders.

And farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson travel to Jersey to meet a group of friends who have set up a tea plantation.

THIS WEEK ON THE FARM, Channel 5, 8 pm