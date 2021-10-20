On this Day

On this Day 1981: Stockingford Conservative Club’s model bowler

October 20, 2021
ATV Reports
On this Day: October 20th, 1981

17-year-old model, Tracey Wilcox, from Nuneaton, was proving very successful at crown green bowls, a sport usually associated with older ladies.

ATV Today’s Tony Maycock talked to Tracey about the game and how it contrasts with her other career of modelling.  The report also features shots of Tracey Wilcock playing bowls at Stockingford Conservative Club in Nuneaton with other women as well as Tracey posing for photos in a swimsuit.

The Stockingford Conservative Club was established in 1910 according to its foundation stone, however, the building and club are no more – the site sold to a developer in 2006, and now bland modern flats replace what social fun stood before for nearly 100 years. The bowling green gave way for that modern necessity, a car park.

