Bangers & Cash spin-off ‘Restoring Classics’ for UKTV

UKTV has commissioned Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics for its leading factual channel, Yesterday.

Produced by Air TV, the series is a spin-off to the immensely popular Yesterday series, Bangers & Cash, which follows the everyday dealings of the family-run classic car auctioneers Mathewsons, based in North Yorkshire.

“I’m really looking forward to getting under the bonnet of some of the wonderful vehicles that come through a Mathewsons auction. The Bangers team clearly love their cars and their authentic restoration attempts are sure to resonate with Yesterday viewers who perhaps have that project on the go themselves.” – UKTV by commissioning editor, Kirsty Hanson

The new series, Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics, will follow the journey of a vehicle purchased at a Mathewsons classic car auction, before being repaired, restored and then re-auctioned in order to try and find the vehicle a new home and loving owner. The genuine restoration projects of varying degrees of difficulty will show how tricky it can really be to restore classic vehicles back to their former glory.

Derek, Paul and Dave Mathewson will all be on hand to share their advice and observations on the variety of different jobs, which include a 1980s Vauxhall Astra GTE whose hot hatch days look long behind it, an MG Montego Turbo with its engine in the boot, and a rare Lotus Elan S1 that hasn’t seen a road for 47 years. As well as classic cars the Bangers team will be having a go at restoring some of Derek’s cheaper vehicles including a vintage racing bike and an early French moped, the model of which is as yet unidentified!

“Auctioneer Derek Mathewson has told me many times that buying, restoring and selling classic cars is not for the fainthearted and you can’t make money at it unless you do a lot of the work yourself. I think I know he’s right, but we thought we would give it a go anyway. I keep saying to myself, ‘it’s all about a love and passion for the cars’ – but this is very real, and when the money is yours it doesn’t half focus the mind!” – Andy Joynson, executive producer and director of Air TV

Meanwhile, a new fifth series of Bangers & Cash will return to Yesterday in January 2022. The programme continues to be one of the most popular shows on the Yesterday channel, with the previous fourth series being the strongest so far, bringing in an average of 555k viewers across the eight episodes. That figure rises to 984k Total Consumption.

Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics is filming now and will air on Yesterday in 2022. Both series will also be available for catch-up on demand on UKTV Play. Other recent UKTV Original commissions for Yesterday include Secrets of the Transport Museum, The Architecture the Railways Built, The Secrets of the London Underground, Hornby: A Model World and Scouting for Toys.